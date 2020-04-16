Newsletter April 2020

|Sign up here for the Milanostyle.com newsletter
Andrea Bocelli Easter Concert Live from Milan Duomo
“Bocelli: Music for Hope” Date: Easter Sunday April 12, 2020,Time: 7 PM (GMT+2)Place: Live streaming on Bocelli’s YouTube channel from the DUomo of Milan Andrea Bocelli will perform in the empty cathedral of the Milano Duomo for a special Easter Sunday performance … Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/andrea-bocelli-easter-concert-live-from-milan-duomo/)
Turn Any Room into a Style Statement
Often, we turn to easier options when it comes to styling our homes. One of the main mistakes that we make includes painting the whole house in the same boring shade of white. Other times, it’s opting for that beige… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/turn-any-room-into-a-style-statement/)
Home Office Design Inspiration
Tamo Ash Pamper Bed Tray Most of us have a desk or work corner where we can catch up on emails and reports, but it is only recently that we are conceptualizing our home décor including our work lifestyle. Now more than ever, we are… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/home-office-design-inspiration/)
MilanoStyle Positivity Campaign
Early in March when the novel corona-virus started spreading throughout the country, many believed it would be a bad flu that would pass. We now know that is not the case. It’s been over a month now that we have… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/milanostyle-positivity-campaign/)
Style Tips: Finding the Right Dress
Dresses are sometimes the hardest item of clothing to choose. Finding the right dress can sometimes seem like winning the lottery. It is exciting and awesome, but often totally random. The secret to finding the best dress is having a… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/style-tips-finding-the-right-dress/)
Milanostyle Vintage Jewelry
Milanostyle.com editor, Celia designs and makes jewelry. She studied goldsmithing in Milan, Italy with Davide DePaoli and worked as his apprentice for one year. Today her work can be found with the name MilanostyleVintage on Etsy. MilanoStyle Vintage handcrafted jewelry made… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/milanostyle-vintage-handmade-jewelry/)
Living in Italy Lockdown
Since my post of two weeks ago, much has changed here in Italy. Stricter measures and directives have been imposed on residents regarding COVID-19 containment not only in Lombardy but in ALL OF ITALY. (March 18, 2020) With the new… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/living-in-italy-lockdown/)
5 Virtual Tours of Milan Museums
Just because the museum is closed or you are far away, it doesn’t mean you can’t visit the best museums in Milan. Through the Arts & Culture Project managed by Google and launched in 2011, using their Street View technology… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/5-virtual-tours-of-milan-museums/)
Keep Calm & Walk The Runway T-shirt
Style: Women’s Bella+Canvas Jersey V-Neck T-Shirt Fashionistas will love the Keep Calm and Walk The Runway T-shirt artwork by MilanoStyle.com sold through Zazzle. See more from the Milano Style Zazzle shop. €34.80 Show off your neckline with a fitted Bella… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/keep-calm-walk-the-runway-t-shirt/)
Buy Wine and Donate to Fatebenefratelli Sacco Hospital Milan
Coronavirus statistics in Italy continue to increase throughout the country. Medical staff at hospitals in Milan and the Lombardy region are facing not only fatigue and exhaustion but supplies and equipment are running low and scarce. Tannico Sow Seeds to… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/buy-wine-and-donate-to-fatebenefratelli-sacco-hospital-milan/)
Pin 1876 Quality Cashmere Scarves Made in Italy
Halfway between Milan and Turin, at the foothills of the Alps lays Valle Mosso, a small town in the province of Biella. Since medieval times it has been the forefront of wool weaving and manufacturing. The long stretches of pastures… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/pin-1876-quality-cashmere-made-in-italy/)
Travel News for Italy
Regular news updates on travel to Italy This news resource page was created in lieu of the ordinance and health measures taken to contain the Coronavirus in Italy from February 24, 2020. The original page, updated by hand, is now… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/travel-news-for-italy/)
Keep Calm & Walk The Runway Tote Bag
Model Citizen Tote Bag Style: All-Over-Print Tote Bag, Medium The Keep Calm & Walk the Runway Tote bag is both practical and beautiful. Available in 2 styles or 5 products, designed by Milano Style and sold by Zazzle. The classic tote with a modern… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/keep-calm-walk-the-runway-tote-bag/)
Places To Think
coffee and a book Italy’s first online guide for culture junkies. Places to Think (localiperpensare.it) lists cafes, tea rooms and bistros throughout Italy where calm and quiet is encouraged and culture is nourished. In Italy it is very common to walk into a cafe and… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/places-to-think/)
Events canceled, museums closed – Milan, Lombardy and the Coronavirus
Image above: Youth in Milan with masks – in reality, not everyone is wearing masks, photo/Shutterstock Dear MilanoStyle Readers, Thank you for the messages of concern and well wishes!I and my family are well. (Feb 26, 2020) In light of… Continue Reading → (https://milanostyle.com/milan-lombardy-and-the-coronavirus/)
