Andrea Bocelli Easter Concert Live from Milan Duomo

“Bocelli: Music for Hope”

Date: Easter Sunday April 12, 2020,

Time: 7 PM (GMT+2)

Place: Live streaming on Bocelli’s YouTube channel from the DUomo of Milan

Andrea Bocelli will perform in the empty cathedral of the Milano Duomo for a special Easter Sunday performance

The concert will be broadcast exclusively from 19:00 in live streaming on the tenor’s YouTube channel.

During the event, no access to the media and the public will be authorized in compliance with government regulations on CoViD-19

During the event no access to the public or to the media inside the Cathedral or in Piazza del Duomo will be authorized. Only professionals strictly necessary to carry out the appointment will be present and authorized, in compliance with governmental provisions on CoViD-19.

The concert will be broadcast exclusively in live streaming on the tenor’s YouTube channel.

“I am happy that Andrea accepted our invitation – commented the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala -. This year Easter will be different for all of us. The joyful serenity that accompanies it is greatly disturbed by the pandemic we are experiencing. I am certain that Bocelli’s extraordinary voice will be the embrace we are missing these days, a strong, special embrace capable of warming the heart of Milan, Italy and the world “.

The event, promoted and made possible by the Municipality of Milan and the Veneranda factory, represents a message of hope for Italy and the world, and will see the Duomo exceptionally open its doors to only Andrea Bocelli accompanied by Emanuele Vianelli, titular organist of the cathedral.

April 12, 2020,

Time: 7 PM (GMT+2)

WATCH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huTUOek4LgU&feature=youtu.be

Like this: Like Loading...

Related