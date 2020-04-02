Home Office Design Inspiration

Disclosure: Milanostyle.com contains some ads, advertorials and affiliate links. Learn more.

Most of us have a desk or work corner where we can catch up on emails and reports, but it is only recently that we are conceptualizing our home décor including our work lifestyle.

Now more than ever, we are living in a time when we are all asked to do a full day’s work from home rather than just check a few emails and maybe catch up with a report. There is no better time than now to be thinking about your home office.

MilanoStyle has complied some inspiring ideas for your home office workspace.

Work In Comfort

Japanese Tamo Ash Pamper Tray / iWOODESIGN

Work from the comfort of anywhere in your home with the Japanese Tamo Ash Pamper Tray by iWOODESIGN Exclusive Creations. It’s a contemporary and luxurious laptop bed tray that folds down easily and compactly. Side storage pockets keep your papers and magazines in place.

Tamo Ash is one of the rarest and most luxurious woods in the world identified by its unique grain pattern giving it a stunning effect on its own. Due to the rarity of this wood, limited quantities are available.

Each Pamper Tray is handmade and unique, also available in other fine woods such as Santos Rosewood.

Available at: iwoodesign.com

Studio with Style



LOFT ABSTRACT L209A / Savorelli/Gori/Verdiani

This subtly elegant office designed by Brunoffice and styled by It’s Enough features one of the rugs from the Loft collection by Mohebban Milano. The Loft collection offers abstract designs, all-over decorations and placed motifs all characterized by a contemporary flavor. All the rugs of the Loft collection are available in a range of sizes, designs and colors, or can be customized to your specific needs and preferences.

Available at: mohebbanmilano.com

Earthy Tones

Pictor Home Office by Laskasas

The home office has now become an essential room in the house just as important as the living room or dining room. Don’t just put a desk in the corner, design the entire room with function and style. Be inspired by Pictor Home Office by Laskasas, transform an entire room or even a small space into a heaven of decor.

Offsetting the wrought iron finishes, leather in warm earthy tones of the beige armchairs, camel office chair and on the top of the desk enriches the decor while maintaining the comfort you need to work.

Available at: laskasas.com

Be Exotic

White home interior with simple desk, grey pouf, lamp, carpet

Amazonia Wallpaper with simple desk, grey pouf, lamp, carpet / Mindthegap

For an exotic botanical home office, bring nature to your work space with the rediscovered paradise Amazonia Wallpaper by Mindthegap. All fibers used to produce the wall coverings originate from sustainable managed forests and the inks are odorless, with a very high durability, all wastes being responsibly disposed of in order to protect the environment.

Available at: mindtheg.com

Naturally Organic

Table top desk with dark accents / Garden Trading

For a natural and light home office, look to Garden Trading for ideas on brightening your work space. Natural woods can be personalized or left organic, accessorize your office with an oversized clock or brighten your desk with colorful accents.

Available at: Garden Trading

Essential Design

Astrid Home Office Desk by Cult Studio

For a sleek essential look, turn to the Astrid Home Office Desk by Cult Studio. Made of Ash wood, Black and Gold tone metal capped feet and matching drawer.

Available at: cultfurniture.com

Colorful Comfort

N02 Recycled Swivel Office Chair designed by Fritz Hansen / Chaplins

N02 Recycled Swivel Office Chair designed by Fritz Hansen and available from Chaplins is sustainable and stylish. Crafted entirely from recycled plastic, it is the brainchild of the talented Japanese design studio, Nendo. The sculpted lightweight silhouette creates a delightful Japandi design for contemporary homes. Available in a wide range of hues, it is ideally suited for both residential and commercial settings, with the soft curves ensuring comfort for hours upon end.

Available at: chaplins.co.uk

