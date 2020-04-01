MilanoStyle Positivity Campaign

|
Early in March when the novel corona-virus started spreading throughout the country, many believed it would be a bad flu that would pass. We now know that is not the case. It’s been over a month now that we have been living in lockdown.
At the beginning of the lockdown period, social media and internet were swamped with funny memes and videos, then they were replaced by horrific reports, unfathomable statistics and images of military convoys transporting the deceased.
In response to this feeling of unknown certainty of not knowing when it will end, we have decided to launch a mini-campaign of positivity on our Instagram channel: @milanostyle_com
We all need good news, uplifting messages and encouragement. Now is not the time to complain or be angry. It is a time of solidarity and hope.
Wishing you all the best!
Celia, MilanoStyle.com
