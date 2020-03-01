Travel News for Italy

Items in this page link to original news resources.

Mar 1, 2020 – American Airlines is suspending operations to and from Milan, Italy, and New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA). Read more

Mar 1, 2020 – Milano Duomo Cathedral has announced it will remain closed for tourist visits. The area reserved for prayer remain accessible. All celebrations are suspended. Read more

Feb 28, 2020 – CDC announces: Italy as Level 3, Avoid Nonessential Travel Read more

Feb 29, 2020 – Lombardy Region public administration announces schools will stay closed and ordinance will remain in act until Mar 8, 2020. (Museums, events and festivals canceled. ) Read more



Feb 29, 2020 – Schools in the other regions that were shutdown last week will reopen: Trentino Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Read more

Feb 28, 2020 – Ticket One show and concert ticket supplier announces cancelled events some of which to take place i early June. Read more

Feb 26, 2020 – The Salone dei Mobile Furniture fair, Milan Design Week, usually held in April will be postponed until June. Read more

Feb 23, 2020 – Public Ordinance from Italian Health Minister Source: https://www.regione.lombardia.it/

The ordinance imposes:

suspension of events or initiatives of any nature, of events and of any form of meeting in a public or private place, including those of a cultural, recreational, sporting and religious nature, even if held in closed places open to the public;

closure of kindergartens, childcare services and schools of all levels, as well as the attendance of school and higher education activities, professional courses, masters, courses for the health professions and universities for the elderly, with the exception of specialists and trainees in the health professions, except for distance learning activities;

suspension of the opening services to the public of museums, cinemas and other cultural institutes and places referred to in Article 101 of the Code of Cultural Heritage and Landscape, referred to in Legislative Decree 22 January 2004, no. 42, as well as the effectiveness of the regulatory provisions on free or free access to these institutions and places;

suspension of any educational trip, both nationally and abroad;

provision of the obligation on the part of individuals who entered Lombardy from epidemiological risk areas, as identified by the World Health Organization, to communicate this circumstance to the Department of prevention of the health company responsible for the territory, which provides to communicate it to the competent health authority for the adoption of the fiduciary home stay measure with active surveillance;

suspension of insolvency proceedings.

Business closings are arranged in these terms: bars, night clubs and any other entertainment open to the public are closed from 18.00 to 6.00; measures will be defined to avoid gatherings in these premises. for the shops inside the shopping centers and markets, opening hours are by choice on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception of the food outlets. closing for trade fairs. Merchants are invited to ensure appropriate precautionary measures.



