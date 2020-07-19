Canadians may enter Italy, Americans may not

(July 17, 2020) The “safe list” for citizens of countries that may enter Italy has been updated and reconfirmed. The ban on citizens from the United States and most South American countries remains in force.

The only exception for Latin America is Uruguay and now Canadians may travel to Italy.

The list was updated, Jul 16, 2020 by the European Commission after a 15-day monitoring period since the first safe list was issued.

The “safe list”:

Residents of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican should be considered as EU residents for the purpose of this recommendation.

Updates will be issued by the European Commission periodically.

Algeria

Australia

Canada

Georgia

Japan

Morocco

New Zealand

Rwanda

South Korea

Thailand

Tunisia

Uruguay

China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity

All EU States Parties to the Schengen Agreement (and non-EU States party to the Schengen Agreement)



