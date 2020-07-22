Milano Malpensa 2035 New Airport Project

The Commune di Somma Lombardo has announced the new Master Plan for Milan Malpensa airport reconstruction. A modern and futuristic design is in the works for Italy’s second most popular international airport.

A 15 year project approved by the Ministry of the Environment and set to be completed in 2035. The aim is to utilize the entire area of 110,000 square meters creating larger parking facilities, an additional runway, a larger cargo area and a business district.

Plans are to rebuild while the airport remains open, running on its regular schedules.

Renderings of the Milano Malpensa 2035 Airport Master Plan

