

Are you planning a trip to Milan & Lake Como?

Save time searching for answers about traveling to Italy by asking someone who lives here! You can have a live conversation (with a real person), ask questions and put your mind at ease by talking with me, an expat living here for over 20 years with local insights and knowledge.

There is so much information out there, and so little time to search for it! You can cut that time in half by asking someone who lives in the area.

How it works

2. We will discuss your travel plans in a private Q&A session.

3. I will send you a PDF summary of what we talked about with the next steps on how to define your travel plans.

What you get with a consultation

Private Q&A session with a professional travel advisor in Italy.

Get first-hand tips and travel advice for Italy from a local expat with insider knowledge of the culture, customs, and best finds.



and travel advice for Italy from a local expat with insider knowledge of the culture, customs, and best finds. Recommendations for accommodations and restaurants.



for accommodations and restaurants. Travel with confidence with these travel tips and resources.



with these travel tips and resources. Save time researching and sifting through the web for the right things to see and do.



About me

I’m Celia Abernethy, a travel writer, editor, professional mystery shopper and travel advisor for Italy with Viahero. I split my time between Milan and Lake Como and I am always discovering new and exciting things to do and see. The city of Milan and the surrounding areas are in constant evolution and development. Secret gardens, hidden bistros, pop-up shops and private guided tours are updated to my digital Rolodex daily! Travel news and current events are constantly changing. As an editor and travel writer, it’s my job to be in the know! Let me help you plan your trip to Milan & Lake Como!

I am not a travel agent or tour guide, but you will have a local contact and the resources necessary to make bookings, informed decisions and arrangements for transportation. If you need a personal assistant or translator during your stay to help you with shopping, restaurant reservations and more, contact me for further information.

Secret gardens, hidden bistros, pop-up shops , private guided tours are updated to my digital rolodex daily! Travel news and current events are constantly changing. As an editor and travel writer, it’s my job to be in the know! Let me help you plan your trip to Milan & Lake Como!

I think you’ll love the insightful tips of a personalized Q& A or a custom itinerary, but you are free to just browse around the site or send me quick question.

Let’s work together to make your trip to Milan & Lake Como magical!

Custom Itinerary

I am a travel advisor for Italy with Viahero.com. You can contact me directly on the Viahero platform here.

In addition to private Q&A sessions, I offer a personalized, customized itinerary with Viahero Travel Advisors. Viahero connects locals with travelers who can make your trip to anywhere in the world memorable.

If you would like more than a Q&A session, I can guide you and create a detailed custom itinerary on the Viahero platform. Fill out the questionnaire, and I will start creating your custom itinerary with tips on getting around, where to eat and stay. I offered continued support to answer your questions and share some immediate tips that will help put your mind at ease. Download your personal pdf with useful information, insights, recommendations, and travel tips.

I’m Celia and I’m here to help you plan your trip to Milan & Lake Como

﻿