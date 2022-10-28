6 Best Things to Do in Milan for a Vacation of a Lifetime

ℹ This site contains ads and affiliate links. [+]

Milan is the capital of the Lombardy region in Italy. The city is known for its fashion, design, and food. There are many things to see and do in Milan, including visiting the Duomo, one of the largest Gothic cathedrals in the world. You can also enjoy the city’s parks, museums, and shopping districts. If you’re looking for a truly unique experience, be sure to check out the city’s main attractions and sights. Read on to learn more about the best things to do in Milan.

Visiting Milan

There is a reason why Milan welcomed almost 11 million tourists every year before the pandemic. In fact, there are several.

Milan is a fabulous foodie city with tons of amazing Italian and international restaurants. It attracts fashion lovers who love to shop at boutiques on vacation. And some of the best things to do in Milan involve strolling around the city and soaking in the beauty.

But if you want to know what to do in Milan on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, there are specific items you need to include on your bucket list. Don’t worry, these Milan travel tips have got you covered!

See the City From the Duomo Terrace

The Duomo is one of Milan’s most iconic landmarks. It is a beautiful Gothic cathedral that was built in the 14th century. Visitors can admire the intricate exterior architecture and sculptures, and then take a lift to the top of the cathedral for stunning views of Milan.

The Milano Duomo is one of the largest churches in Italy. It took over 600 years to complete so it has a marvelous blend of different architectural styles.

When you’re traveling in Milan, you can’t miss going inside. But one of the best things to do in Milan is to take the stairs or elevator to the Duomo’s terrace. The panoramic views of Milan’s skyline from this viewpoint are sensational.

Beautifully romantic in the evenings, visit the Duomo at sunset, overlooking the city from the terrace

Shop ‘Til You Drop

It’s a sin to visit Milan without shopping in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Or if it isn’t, it should be. It’s the oldest shopping gallery in Italy and a work of art in its own right.

The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is the world’s oldest shopping mall. It is located in Milan, Italy. The mall is named after Vittorio Emanuele II, the first king of unified Italy. It was opened in 1867 and is famous for its glass-roofed arcade, which connects the two main shopping streets in Milan. The mall houses many high-end shops, as well as restaurants, cafes, and hotels.

Here you will find the iconic Prada Store, and other designer shops such as Louis Vuitton, Todds, Gucci and many more.

For more shopping, stop by the photogenic Rizzoli Bookshop and hit up Raw if you love interior design. Aside from visiting some of Italy’s top designer clothing boutiques, head to L’Arabesque for something a little different.

You can also find deals and designer clothing at the outlets near Milan. Scalo Milano Outlet & More is the closest, only 15 minutes from the city center (with free shuttle bus service), or you may like McArthurGlen-Serravalle Scrivia or the Franciacorta Outlet.

Shop in the fashion capital with a personal shopper who will bring you to selected showrooms, the Quadrilateral della Moda and craftsman workshops.

Taste Gelato in Milano

Photo by JÉSHOOTS

You won’t be disappointed looking for yummy gelato in Milan. The city is home to some of the best gelaterias in Italy, and each one has its own unique take on the classic dessert. From traditional flavors like chocolate and vanilla to more creative options like olive oil and rosemary, there’s something for everyone. And with so many gelaterias to choose from, you’ll never get bored. So what are you waiting for? Start exploring Milan’s gelato scene today!

What is our favorite gelato place in Milan?

Sampling as much gelato as possible is without a doubt one of the top things to do in Milan. If you like your gelato served from a beautiful building too, head to our favorite: Le Tre Gazelle, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 22, just behind the Duomo.

Take a Day Trip Exploring Lake Como

Hop on a train from Milan heading north and you will be at Lake Como in under an hour. Explore quaint lakeside villages and take a boat trip across the water. You will soon see why George Clooney moved here!

A day trip from Milan to Lake Como is the perfect way to escape the city and enjoy the beauty of nature. Lake Como is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Italy, and it’s easy to see why. Mountains surround the lake, and there are many quaint towns and villages to explore. Take a boat ride, go for a swim, or just relax on the shore and enjoy the views. If you love sports, hiking, kayaking, and cycling are very popular too.

The Villa Balbianello and Flavors of Lake Como Walking & Boat Tour is a full-day exploration of Lake Como, the elegant scenery, a visit to a historic villa and a walking tour of the towns and villages along the way.

World Famous Art

Florence and Rome get most of the attention from the international art world, but Milan has much to offer. Buy tickets to see Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper at Santa Maria delle Grazie Church so you don’t miss out on this famous landmark. If you’re an avid art lover, check out the Pinacoteca di Brera and Fondazione Prada galleries.

To visit Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece, you must book at least 3 – 4 weeks in advance (sometimes more). The official website sells tickets, but unfortunately, it isn’t easy to navigate. To book a tour, we recommend choosing one of the options on Viator. Tours on Viator cost more, but you will have a skip-the-line pass and a guide to accompany you.

Enjoy Cocktails and Nibbles at Aperitivo

Aperitivo is an Italian tradition that dates back centuries. It typically involves enjoying a light snack or drink before a meal to stimulate the appetite. Aperitivo hour is a popular time to socialize with friends and family. During aperitivo, you might enjoy traditional Italian foods like olives, cured meats, and cheeses. You might also enjoy a glass of wine or a cocktail. Sip on a negroni or Aperol spritz cocktail on the terrace of a bar like Il Salumaio di Montenapoleone.

It's hard to say what the best aperitivo is or where to go in Milan; there are so many!

Explore the Best Things To Do in Milan on Your Trip

Unless you are moving to Milan, you won’t have time to do everything! But if you follow this list, you will find some of the best things to do in Milan on your vacation; you’re sure to have a wonderful trip.

On vacation, you want to do things that you want to do. And you can't be 100% sure that a guidebook itinerary for Milan is the best fit for your interests.

