Scalo Milano
Via Milano 5,
Locate Triulzi (MI)
Scalomilano.it
Fashion, Design, Food & Drink
Up to 70% savings on fashion brands and home design showrooms.
There are 150 mono-brand stores from notable Italian and international brands such as Liu Jo, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, and a Milanese classic, Fratelli Rossetti. In addition, there are also 15 restaurants from casual to fine dining. The outlet also houses the largest European Design District with 15 mono-brand showrooms including Poltrona Frau, Kartell, Calligaris, Alessi, Bialetti and many more.
Other services available: Free shuttle service from Milan (see below), Hairdresser, Tailor service, Amazon locker, Esselunga locker, Kids play area, Electric car recharging station, Free parking, Tax free services for non-EU tourists.
See a complete list of Stores: https://scalomilano.it/en/stores/
Opening hours
Monday – Sunday
Fashion & Design: 10 am -9 pm
Food: 10 am – 11 pm
How to get there
BY CAR
- From Malpensa Airport | Rho Fairgrounds | A7 Motorway:
- Linate Airport | A1 Motorway:
Follow the Milan West Ring Road (A50), exit No. 8, proceed toward SS 412 Val Tidone, Locate di Triulzi
- From downtown Milan:
Via Ripamonti, proceed toward SS 412 Val Tidone, Locate di Triulzi
SHUTTLE SERVICE
FREE shuttle busses reach Scalo Milano Outlet & More from P.zza Della Repubblica, 3 corner Via Turati (newsstand) and P.ta Romana M3, every day, with 3 daily departures.
Click here for the daily timetable
BY TRAIN AND PUBLIC TRANSPORT
- 15 minutes from downtown Milan.
Reach Scalo Milano by train or subway network.
Railroad link S13, “Locate di Triulzi” station