Scalo Milano

Via Milano 5,

Locate Triulzi (MI)

Scalomilano.it

Fashion, Design, Food & Drink

Up to 70% savings on fashion brands and home design showrooms.

There are 150 mono-brand stores from notable Italian and international brands such as Liu Jo, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, and a Milanese classic, Fratelli Rossetti. In addition, there are also 15 restaurants from casual to fine dining. The outlet also houses the largest European Design District with 15 mono-brand showrooms including Poltrona Frau, Kartell, Calligaris, Alessi, Bialetti and many more.

Other services available: Free shuttle service from Milan (see below), Hairdresser, Tailor service, Amazon locker, Esselunga locker, Kids play area, Electric car recharging station, Free parking, Tax free services for non-EU tourists.

See a complete list of Stores: https://scalomilano.it/en/stores/

Opening hours

Monday – Sunday

Fashion & Design: 10 am -9 pm

Food: 10 am – 11 pm

How to get there

BY CAR

From Malpensa Airport | Rho Fairgrounds | A7 Motorway:

Linate Airport | A1 Motorway:

Follow the Milan West Ring Road (A50), exit No. 8, proceed toward SS 412 Val Tidone, Locate di Triulzi

From downtown Milan:

Via Ripamonti, proceed toward SS 412 Val Tidone, Locate di Triulzi

SHUTTLE SERVICE

FREE shuttle busses reach Scalo Milano Outlet & More from P.zza Della Repubblica, 3 corner Via Turati (newsstand) and P.ta Romana M3, every day, with 3 daily departures.

Click here for the daily timetable

BY TRAIN AND PUBLIC TRANSPORT

15 minutes from downtown Milan.

Reach Scalo Milano by train or subway network.

Railroad link S13, “Locate di Triulzi” station

