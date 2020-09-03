Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Scalo Milano
Via Milano 5,
Locate Triulzi (MI)
Scalomilano.it

Fashion, Design, Food & Drink

Up to 70% savings on fashion brands and home design showrooms.

There are 150 mono-brand stores from notable Italian and international brands such as Liu JoNikeTommy HilfigerLevi’s, and a Milanese classic, Fratelli Rossetti. In addition, there are also 15 restaurants from casual to fine dining. The outlet also houses the largest European Design District with 15 mono-brand showrooms including Poltrona FrauKartellCalligarisAlessiBialetti and many more.

Other services available: Free shuttle service from Milan (see below), Hairdresser, Tailor service, Amazon locker, Esselunga locker, Kids play area, Electric car recharging station, Free parking, Tax free services for non-EU tourists.

See a complete list of Stores: https://scalomilano.it/en/stores/

Opening hours

Monday – Sunday
Fashion & Design: 10 am -9 pm
Food: 10 am – 11 pm

How to get there

BY CAR

  • From Malpensa Airport | Rho Fairgrounds | A7 Motorway:
  • Linate Airport | A1 Motorway:

Follow the Milan West Ring Road (A50), exit No. 8, proceed toward SS 412 Val Tidone, Locate di Triulzi

  • From downtown Milan:

Via Ripamonti, proceed toward SS 412 Val Tidone,  Locate di Triulzi

SHUTTLE SERVICE

FREE shuttle busses reach Scalo Milano Outlet & More from P.zza Della Repubblica, 3 corner Via Turati (newsstand) and P.ta Romana M3, every day, with 3 daily departures.

Click here for the daily timetable

BY TRAIN AND PUBLIC TRANSPORT

  • 15 minutes from downtown Milan.

Reach Scalo Milano by train or subway network.
Railroad link S13, “Locate di Triulzi” station

Designer brands at Scalo Milano Outlet & More for men, women and children
Scalo Milano Outlet & More, a shopping village with over 150 brand stores and 15 interior design showrooms

