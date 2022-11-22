Skiing in Italy: Matterhorn Valley of Cervinia

Luxury Ski Holidays in the Matterhorn Valley of Cervinia, Italy, offer some of the most superb skiing in the Alps. Located on the Italy – Swiss border, Cervinia is the ideal ski resort and is very accessible from Milan.

Skiing the Mighty Matterhorn

Cervinia is a high altitude resort at 2000 meters, dominated by the mighty Matterhorn, with reliable snow conditions throughout the winter from December right through to April. The long, open runs and easy gradients of Plateau Rosa are ideal for experienced beginners and intermediates from which you can enjoy some fantastic views. More advanced skiers can head to Valtournenche and Zermatt, Switzerland for an incredible ski area at their disposal. Valtournenche is an old village approximately 9 km from Cervinia whilst Zermatt is on the Swiss side, both link into the ski area of Cervinia.

Cervinia’s biggest asset is its altitude and skiing continues well into the summer months on the attractive Plateau Rosa, set against a magnificent glacial backdrop. In addition there are plentiful winter activities such as ice-skating, snowshoe walking, snow bike, paragliding and cliff climbing on the beautiful Via Ferrata del Gorbeillon.

For Advanced Skiers

During powder conditions there is some good off piste skiing above at Ceilo alto. Local guides will point you in the direction of some great but demanding downhill descents and for more action and for the more adventurous skiiers, there is Heli-skiing at Monte Rosa. The ski resort offers a wonderfully friendly ski playground due to the range of slopes and easy gradients and is ideally suited to beginners and intermediates, and for those that need it courses are available at the Breuil ski school. However for advanced skiers there are over 7 black runs and the long run back to Plan Torrette.

Walking and hiking the Matterhorn. Rope team mountaineers walking on snow and ice in sunny weather. Ascending Breithorn, Switzerland. / Deposit photos

For Cross Country Skiers

The Municipality of Valtournenche has two well-equipped cross-country trails, located at different altitudes, and managed under concession by the ASD Club de Ski Valtournenche.

Both slopes are exclusively equipped with natural snow.



CHAMPLEVE CROSS-COUNTRY TRACK : The Champlève cross-country track consists of a 3,343 km loop. Long and 4 meters wide at an altitude of meters. 1,850 asl. The track is located on the road that leads to the beautiful Cheneil basin, in front of the equipped picnic area. The track director is Mr. Lucio Trucco, while the ticket office, as well as the rental of equipment, is managed by the adjacent “Champlève” bar.



CROSS-COUNTRY TRACK OF BREUIL-CERVINIA: The Breuil-Cervinia cross-country track is located at an altitude of mt. 2014 asl. The route runs over a distance of 5,500 km. and has a width of 4 meters. This track is the highest of the three available and is located in the golf course area. The track manager is Mr. Lucio Trucco while for the ticket office, as well as for the ski rental, you can contact the adjacent sports house (Club House del Golf). The snow conditions of the slope are constantly monitored by a web-cam which reports the data in real time on the Valle d’Aosta Region website.

Timetables and Rates

For information on timetables and rates contact segreteria@clubdeski.it – tel. 0166.92698.

The snow conditions and the opening of the slopes are updated daily on the region’s website.

In addition to the cross-country trails, there is a path dedicated to snowshoes in Maen and one in Breuil Cervinia.

Ski Lifts & Gondolas

Transport in the Cervinia ski resort is up to date and there are modern lift facilities which means you don’t have to worry about troublesome queues. Seven lifts cater to 21 km of piste and for beginners and intermediate skiers there are 28 lifts on the Italian side which extend down towards Valtournenche at 1524m. A gondola and cable car will take you up from Cervinia to Plan Maison and from Plan Maison there numerous chairs and a gondola that will take you up to Plateau Rosa.

During your stay you may wish to go on a sunny day trip to Zermatt, Switzerland, which is possible if you invest in a one day supplement to the local lift pass. Ski down the The Odul Gletscher to Trockener Steg or return to Cervinia on the 8km classic Ventina run.

Where to stay in Cervinia

Five start accommodation, The Hotel Hermitage is located at the foot of the Matterhorn, 6,221 meters above sea level, and offers a free shuttle to the ski lifts. The Hermitage suites offer private balconies with panoramic views of Mount Cervino’s southern slope. Rooms come in a variety of sizes and include satellite TV, DVD players, and independent air conditioning. There’s a spa with an indoor heated pool and La Prairie face and body treatments. La Chandelle, the Hermitage’s restaurant, serves traditional Aosta Valley cusine.

Budget friendly apartments and holiday residences are also available in the area. Local, private owners are helpful for finding nice restaurants, wine bars and secret slopes and hiking trails.

What else to do in Cervinia

When you are not on the slopes the resort also has many lively bars, cafes and shops to cater for all your needs on your luxury ski holidays to Cervinia. In the summer months, hiking, mountain biking, picnics, rock climbing golf and tennis are popular.

Shopping

Breuil-Cervinia the historical center main street Via Carrel is full of shops and restaurants at the foot of the Matterhorn. and is especially picturesque during the winter when the holiday lights twinkle and stars shine in the clear mountain sky.

What & Where to eat in Cervinia

Typical dishes of the Aosta Valley cuisine include

La fonduta made with melted Fontina cheese,

made with melted Fontina cheese, Polenta Concia , baked yellow flour polenta with slices of fontina cheese and butter

, baked yellow flour polenta with slices of fontina cheese and butter Seupa à la Vapelenentse a tasty regional soup

Civet di camoscio made with polenta , potatoes and chamois meat

Restaurant Alpage

Loc. Lago Blu, 4,

11028 Breuil-Cervinia, Valtournenche Italia

Tel. +39 0166 949398

Grill Le Cervin

Bahnhofstrasse 31, Zermatt 3920 Svizzera

Tel. +41 27 966 88 88

Getting to Cervinia

Cervinia or more accurately Breuil-Cervinia is an alpine resort in the Aosta Valley region of northwest Italy. It is a hamlet of the larger town of Valtournenche.

By Plane

Fly to Malpensa Milano airport. From there it is about 184 Km (2 hour drive) to the ski resort areas. If you are rested after your flight and confident while driving on mountain roads, rent a a car and drive. Alternatively, book an airport transfer. A van for up to 8 passengers will cost about €520, for other options, feel free to contact us for more tips.

It is not recommended to arrive by train form the airport as it is a 5 hour journey from Malpensa airport.

By Train

The closest train station to Cervinia-Valtournenche resort area is the Chatillon Saint Vincente station. From there, you will need to exit the station, cross the street and take the 503 bus from the bus terminal (bus ride, about an hour).

Departing from Milan or Turin, the entire journey is about 3-4 hours.

By Car

From Milan, it’s about 184 km, take the A4 to the E25 to Cervinia Valtournenche (this route has tolls).

From Turin, it’s about 117 km, take the A5 to Cervinia Valtournenche (this route has tolls).

Enjoy your visit to Cervinia!