|Ciao! I’m Celia, Originally from NY, I’m now living la dolce vita Milano style and on a mission to live it to the fullest! I hope to inspire you to explore Milan & Lake Como, the culture, cuisine and creativity. Let me be your travel planner for your visit to Milan & Lake Como. Get a bespoke travel itinerary. Read more
We are happy to announce MilanoStyle.com Events Calendar! See selected events, shows, concerts, football games and more about events in Milan, and northern Italy. We have also included other areas in case you want to go for an excursion! Contact us to become an event partner to add your event.
Oct 04
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 05
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 06
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 08
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 09
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 10
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 11
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 12
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 13
Linate Air Show, Aeroporto Linate, Milano
Aeroporto di Milano Linate - Viale Enrico Forlanini
Oct 13
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 15
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 16
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 17
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 18
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 19
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 20
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 22
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 23
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 24
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 25
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 26
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 27
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 29
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 30
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 31
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Oct 31
Apertura serale Gratuita Museo del Cenacolo Vinciano
Cenacolo Viniciano - Piazza Di Santa Maria Delle Grazie 2
Nov 01
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 02
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 03
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 05
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 06
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 07
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 08
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 09
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 10
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 12
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 13
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 14
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 15
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 16
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 17
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 19
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 20
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 21
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67
Nov 22
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 – 4 Ottobre / 22 Dicembre
Wildlife Photographer of The Year - Milan - Foro Buonaparte 67