Do you love snowy slopes, not afraid of cold weather, and can’t wait for a high-altitude vacation but like data when it comes to deciding where to go? If you want to ski in italy, whether you are a mountain enthusiast, an expert skier or can’t even put on skis, Holidu, one of Europe’s most well-known vacation home and apartment booking platforms, has compiled a ranking of the top 40 ski destinations loved by Italians for the 2023-2024 season indicating not only the price of accommodations but also ski passes. Findings from the survey found that prices range from €68 in Etna Nord to €258 in Cortina d’Ampezzo. Read on to find the best ski resorts in Italy for your budget and preferences.

Lombardy & Trentino Have Best Price/Quality Ski Resorts in Italy

Livigno leads, followed by Bormio and Madonna di Campiglio. Closing the top 5 are Roccaraso – Rivisondoli and Merano. The Aosta Valley location of Courmayeur ranks sixth ahead of Alto Adige’s Corvara in Badia and Cortina d’Ampezzo, set to host the 2026 Winter Olympics with Milan, in eighth place in this special ranking. Trentino’s Pinzolo and Folgaria/Fiorentini round out the top 10.

Italians prefer Italian destinations, but a few international favorites are just across the border! Italians have a clear preference for locations in Italy: out of 40 destinations, 35 are Italian, and only 5 are international, all concentrated in France and Switzerland—specifically, 2 in France (Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 15th and Megève/Saint-Gervais 32nd) and 3 in Switzerland (Zermatt and St. Moritz 28th and 37th, respectively, with Crans-Montana at 39th).

Regional data: Italian Ski Destinations

It’s not just the Alps but also central and southern Italy with high altitudes. As expected, the most represented Italian region is Trentino-Alto Adige with 14 locations, including 5 in the top 10: Madonna di Campiglio in third place, Merano in fifth, Alta Badia in seventh, Pinzolo in ninth, and Folgaria/Fiorentini in tenth.

Lombardy follows with 4 locations in the ranking: Livigno and Bormio in the top two positions, Madesimo in 12th place, and Valmalenco – Alpe Palù in 20th place. Pontedilegno-Tonale, shared with Trentino, is also on the list at 24th place.

With three locations each, Abruzzo, Aosta Valley, and Piedmont are also strong. Roccaraso-Rivisondoli, Pescasseroli, and Ovindoli Monte Magnola are all from Abruzzo. Aosta Valley sees Courmayeur in sixth place, Breuil-Cervinia in 16th, and Pila in 34th. Piedmont places Bardonecchia in 11th place, Limone Piemonte in 25th, and Mottarone in 33rd.

There are also 2 locations in Veneto: Cortina d’Ampezzo in eighth place, Civetta in 31st, and Arabba/Marmolada in 30th, positioned between the Veneto and Trentino territories. Finally, 4 regions are represented with one location each: Tuscany places Abetone/Val di Luce in 17th place, Sicily with Etna Nord in 19th, Friuli-Venezia Giulia with Tarvisio – Monte Lussari in 21st place, and Molise represented by Campitello Matese in 36th place.

Aerial View on Zermatt Valley and Matterhorn Peak in the Morning, Switzerland / DepositPhotos

What’s a Italy Ski Vacation Budget?

Skiing in Italy is not all about luxurious resorts like Cortina or the Swiss Alps. The concept of a ski vacation is easily associated with wealth, considering the expense of equipment, ski passes, and accommodation costs, especially in Switzerland. Cortina d’Ampezzo, tops the list with a combined average price of €258 for ski passes and lodging between high and low seasons, but also Swiss locations like Zermatt, which averages €251 per day, and Madonna di Campiglio, at €217. Less costly are St. Moritz with €189 and Courmayeur at €183, although just below €200 per day, still represent a considerable cost.

What are the most affordable locations for a budget-friendly ski week?

Despite the high prices of some ski resorts, there are many choices with an average price below €100 per day in the Holidu ranking, including notable locations like Bardonecchia, Pescasseroli, and Abetone/Val di Luce. However, only 2 locations have an average price below €70: Mottarone in Piedmont at €69 and Etna Nord at €68 per day, seemingly the most economical. However, keep in mind, transportation costs may add to your ski holiday budget.

Check out the complete ranking of the most sought-after ski locations in Italy, the average prices of accommodations and ski passes in high and low seasons, as well as the additional average price between the two seasons for each analyzed location, is available on: holidu.it/f/chalet-baite#ski-price-index

