Model Citizen Tote Bag
Style: All-Over-Print Tote Bag, Medium
The Keep Calm & Walk the Runway Tote bag is both practical and beautiful. Available in 2 styles or 5 products, designed by Milano Style and sold by Zazzle.
The classic tote with a modern twist: all-over-print allows for 100% customization, bringing the basic tote to the next level. Your next shopping trip just got a little more earth-friendly and a lot more stylish!
€23.20
- Dimensions: 16″l x 16″w; Strap: 28″l
- Material:
- Exterior: 100% sturdy brushed polyester
- Interior: 100% polyester nonwoven laminate
- 100% cotton web handles
- Printed then sewn for edge-to-edge designs
- Black laminated lining for extra support
- Spot or dry clean only
- Made in the USA
€23.20
|Ciao! I’m Celia, Originally from NY, I’m now living la dolce vita Milano style and on a mission to live it to the fullest! I hope to inspire you to explore Milan & Lake Como, the culture, cuisine and creativity. Let me help plan your visit to Milan & Lake Como. Get a bespoke travel itinerary. Read more