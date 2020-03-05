Disclosure: Milanostyle.com contains some ads, advertorials and affiliate links. Learn more.

Italy’s first online guide for culture junkies. Places to Think (localiperpensare.it) lists cafes, tea rooms and bistros throughout Italy where calm and quiet is encouraged and culture is nourished.

In Italy it is very common to walk into a cafe and see a TV mounted on the wall with a crowd of people gathered below looking up at it like the Mignons looking at The Claw. It’s either the TG News channel spouting out the bad news of the day, a daytime talk show or the latest football round-up. It is not that uncommon to see TVs in restaurants or bistros either.

In some ways it’s charming and creates a centerpiece topic for the patrons to talk about but in other cases it can be a bother, especially when you just wanted sit down, drink a coffee and read a book, or have a nice conversation with your friends without the distractions.

Valerio Corvisieri and Francesca Silvestri have founded localiperpensare.it, an online portal listing “Places to think” – a collection of quiet cafes, bistros and tea rooms where culture is promoted.

Both founders are passionate about literature and have also had their own work published. Silvestri is a publicist and journalist and in 2006 she founded an independent publishing house. Corvisieri is author of several hisiorical essays and articles.

It was at a book presentation of Corvisieri’s book on the stylist Luisa Spagnoli (ali & no, 2017) when the writer nostalgically brought up the golden age of literary bars and cafes of the 50s and 60s. From that, the two of them started making moves to revive that kind of movement.

The goal of localiperpensare.it is to highlight places where culture is nourished such as cultural events, book readings, book presentations, live music meetings and so on.

Places are selected with a unique criteria: