Feeling at Home in Venice at Joseph Apartments

If you are traveling to Venice, sleep here. I truly enjoyed my stay at Joseph Apartments in Venice, Italy. Surrounded by the art galleries and design boutiques of the San Marco district of Venice, the Joseph Apartments are the perfect home away from home while visiting the Queen of the Adriatic.
I was met by Samy, the house concierge and a human encyclopedia of Venice. He knew the answer to all my questions and pointed me in the right direction in my search of restaurants, interesting galleries and off-map attractions. All of which will be in my new edition of The Beginners Guide to Venice (available on ItalyTravel&More.com.)
Located just steps away from the contemporary art museum, Palazzo Grassi, the stylish yet cozy apartments offer a quiet sanctuary distant from the bustling areas of Rialto and Piazza San Marco.
All apartments are luxuriously decorated with a cohesive mélange of antiques with modern art and collectibles. Functional stylish furnishings, comfortable beds and fully equipped kitchens make even a temporary stay feel like home.
The best way to describe these Venice Italy apartments is “elegant and cozy.”
You get everything you would from a luxury boutique hotel, but in an apartment rental.
A three-minute walk to the San Samuele vaporetto (water bus) and you can catch a ferry up-canal to any part of the city, or wander the back streets and bridges and make your way to Piazza San Marco, L’Accademia or San Paolo all within ten to fifteen minutes.
No matter which of these Venice apartments you stay in, you will surely enjoy your visit to Joseph Apartments.
Joseph Apartments have a selection of sizes and require a 3 day minimum booking. Depending on the season, cost from €157 per night. (Book far in advance for summer or during festivals.)
Travel tips
- Love your tea or coffee first thing in the morning? Bring some with you or go to the nearby Alimentari De Rossi Mini market – all apartments have kitchens and you can make your first cuppa to get revved up for the day.
- If you are traveling with your family, ask for the King Penthouse, a spacious 3-bedroom apartment or the Two Bedroom Suite which has large sleeping quarters.
- For solo travelers or if it’s just the two of you, any of the Elite Studios are roomy and comfortable.
- Book an apartment with Joseph months in advance if you are attending the Venice Carnival, The Venice Film Festival or the Biennale Art Exhibition.
PHOTO GALLERY
Nearby Attractions
Joseph Apartments are conveniently located a three-minute walk to/from the San Samuele vaporetto (water bus) which goes up and down the Gran Canal, but there are also many attractions within walking distance:
- Palazzo Grassi
- Teatro La Fenice Opera house
- Piazza San Marco
- Palazzo Ducale (Doge Palace)
- National Archeological Museum
- Ca’ Rezzonico Museum
- Academy Bridge
- Academy Gallery
- Fine Arts Academy
- Palazzo Cini
- Palazzo Contarini Polignac
- Peggy Guggenheim Collection
- Santa Maria della Salute Church
See the MUVE website (Museums of Venice) for info on museums and exhibits in Venice
Restaurants
There are two restaurants down the street from the apartment, both of which are quite touristy but will do in a pinch. I checked-in late in the evening and went to Osteria Bacaretto, a modest restaurant with presumptuous prices. Although I ate well, I felt like I had overpaid for my long-awaited plate of Venetian liver and onions.
Go to:
Campo Barnaba, Dorsoduro, VeneziaExcellent. Friendly service. Both meat and fish specialties. There are also tables outside in the square which also looked very pretty.
Al Timon
Fondamenta Ormesini, Venezia
Excellent for “cechetti” (pronounced Che-ket-ti) which is the Venetian version of tapas. It’s a hip cool place for the thirty something crowd but there was the occasional table with old-timers sipping wine and chatting. There are a few tables outside, but frankly, they looked flimsy and not terribly comfortable to sit at for a full meal. Better inside.
Da Fiore
San Polo, Venezia
Da Fiore has a restaurant and a little bar with cechetti.
The décor is simple and authentic. I read that that the restaurant has a Michelin star!
As usual, I got up early for my morning jog and got some great photos of Venice. Stay tuned for my Venice photo essay!
Read more about what to do and where to go in The Beginners Guide to Venice
Many thanks to the management of Joseph Apartments in Venice, Italy for their gracious hospitality!
Photos courtesy Joseph Apartments