Keep Calm & Walk The Runway T-shirt

Style: Women’s Bella+Canvas Jersey V-Neck T-Shirt

Fashionistas will love the Keep Calm and Walk The Runway T-shirt artwork by MilanoStyle.com sold through Zazzle. See more from the Milano Style Zazzle shop.

€34.80

Show off your neckline with a fitted Bella v-neck t-shirt. Made with a fashionable and very slim silhouette, this 100% jersey cotton shirt is a flattering addition to your girl’s night out wardrobe. Select a design from our marketplace or customize it to make it uniquely yours!

Size & Fit

Model is 5’8” and is wearing a small

Slim fit

Runs small; order 1 size larger than normal

Fabric & Care

4.2 oz., 100% combed ringspun cotton (Heather grey colors contain some polyester)

Three-quarter inch cover-stitched sleeves and set-in v-neck

Side-seamed for an elevated fit

Imported

Machine wash warm. Tumble dry low.

