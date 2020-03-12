Buy Wine and Donate to Fatebenefratelli Sacco Hospital Milan

Disclosure: Milanostyle.com contains some ads, advertorials and affiliate links. Learn more.

Coronavirus statistics in Italy continue to increase throughout the country. Medical staff at hospitals in Milan and the Lombardy region are facing not only fatigue and exhaustion but supplies and equipment are running low and scarce.

Tannico Sow Seeds to Fund the ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco Hospital in Milan

Tannico, the largest online wine shop in Italy, is making its contribution by donating €1 per bottle sold during this difficult time. The fundraiser will be active until April 3 2020, and all funds will go to ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco Hospital in Milan.

Tannico, headquartered in Milan, want to offer concrete help to the community and those who face the emergency on the front line at ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco Hospital with a donation of €1 per bottle from their selected collection of participating wineries.

Wineries included are:

Cà Maiol, Ca ‘del Bosco, Cantine Ferrari, Cantine Pellegrino 1880, Casa Rojo, Contadi Castaldi, Feudi di San Gregorio, Frescobaldi, Hofstätter, Kettmeir, Lamole, Masciarelli, Mesa, Moët Hennessy, San Leonardo, Santa Margherita, Tasca d’ Almerita and Tommasi.

Until April 3, 2020, For each bottle purchased €1 euro will be donated to ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco

Free shipping in Italy.

For more information Tannico.it/tannico-charity.html

