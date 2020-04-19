Mask. The New Must Have Accessory?

Vintage mask
Vintage mask rendering, maybe this will be the new chic!
View this post on Instagram
#trikini #humour #deconfinement #confinement #masque #mask #nepasselaisserabattre #fightagainstcorona
Crafty Mask
A quick search on Etsy the online craft marketplace for “mask” gives you over 290,000 results! Crafters are sewing and beading pretty masks, but be forewarned, masks made by craft suppliers are not medical grade and sellers should not make any health claims. Nonetheless, they are very pretty!
Sporty Mask
Gotta wear a mask, why not get it personalized with your favorite team? Be aware…it might just get you a punch in the face by a rival suporter!
Full Face mask
This textile designer took the mask to the next level. She incorporated the face shield into the mask. Clever idea that might keep away the virus but not heat exhaustion.
Art mask
“At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can.” – > Frida Kahlo
|Ciao! I’m Celia, Originally from NY, I’m now living la dolce vita Milano style and on a mission to live it to the fullest! I hope to inspire you to explore Milan & Lake Como, the culture, cuisine and creativity. Let me help plan your visit to Milan & Lake Como. Get a bespoke travel itinerary. Read more