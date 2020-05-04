Beauty Advantages of CBD Oil

Any beauty or health expert will agree that CBD oil is stealing the headlines at the moment. However, the level of criticism aimed at this new product is quite high when compared to other beauty products. This is because of the controversy it of being a cannabis plant extract.

No, you won’t get high from your cream!

The controversy lies in the fact that both marijuana and hemp are both members of the cannabis plant family and share many characteristics. The crucial difference is the component of psychoactive Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) each plant produces. While marijuana can contain up to 30% THC, hemp contains no more than 0.3% THC.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring compound in all cannabis plants, but dominates the makeup of hemp plants. CBD is safe to consume and is non-intoxicating.

Despite the criticism and controversy, it is quite difficult to ignore the health and beauty benefits of CBD oil.

Let’s take a quick look at the beauty benefits CBD oil brings to the table. However, to fully grasp what these benefits are, you need to understand what CBD oil is all about.

What You Should Know About CBD Oil

There are more than 80 cannabinoids that can be extracted from the cannabis plant and CBD (cannabidiol) is one of them. When oil with high levels of cannabidiol is extracted from the cannabis plant, this type of all is generally referred to as CBD oil.

Analyzing the science behind it and the functions of cannabinoids can help us fully understand the actions and advantages of CBD oil. Cannabinoids activate and interact with a crucial portion of the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) which includes the CB receptors in our bodies. The ECS is responsible for managing and regulating several physiological functions, including sleep, memory, appetite, mood, and reaction to pain.

Our bodies create their own cannabinoids; however, these chemical compositions can also be created externally. They react with the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the ECS. CB1 regulates brain activities and the CB2 receptors regulate the function of the kidneys, liver, and lungs. Find useful references here.

The Astonishing Beauty Benefits of CBD Oil

Several CBD oil companies add organic substances to their CBD oil products. However, typical CBD oil simply consists of high levels of CBD and other cannabinoids. CBD oil can be consumed on its own; however, beauty CBD oil products are typically applied on the surface of the skin.

The advantages of using CBD oil as a beauty product are enormous. Celebrities like Emma Roberts, Melissa McCarthy, Kim Kardashian and Whoopi Goldberg have all endorsed the use of CBD based products such as mascara, foot oil and hair products.

Here are a few benefits of using CBD oil-based beauty products:

HIGH LEVELS OF VITAMINS A, C, AND E:



CBD oil is rich in many things and vitamins A, C, and E are no exception. Your skin will be smooth and firm after using CBD oil because it contains Vitamin A. Vitamin A activates the cells in our body that help in developing tissue. CBD oil is also great as an anti-aging product because it contains generous levels of vitamin C and E.



ANTI-INFLAMMATORY AGENT:



One of the reasons why CBD oil is effective against acne is due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Another reason is that CBD helps lower the secretion of sebum which is the major cause of acne. Beyond acne, CBD oil also helps in repairing inflamed skin tissue and muscle. Hence, its efficiency as an anti-inflammatory agent.



GREAT AMINO AND FATTY ACIDS CONCENTRATION:



While these acids offer little help to the skin, they are vital in strengthening the nails and hair making CBD oil efficient for hair and nail repair and growth.

Give it a try, the beauty advantages listed above are just a glimpse of what CBD oil has to offer as a beauty product.

Article / Written in collaboration with Mark Morris