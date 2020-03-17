5 Virtual Tours of Milan Museums

Disclosure: Milanostyle.com contains some ads, advertorials and affiliate links. Learn more.

Just because the museum is closed or you are far away, it doesn’t mean you can’t visit the best museums in Milan. Through the Arts & Culture Project managed by Google and launched in 2011, using their Street View technology we are now able to visit hundreds of museums throughout the world.

Consult the image library by searching for a city, a museum, an artist or a theme. In some sections you can even search by color scheme.

Many museums offer a “walk-through” using Street View technology. Users can walk room to room, turn and even zoom in on objects.

You may not see all the works each museum has to offer, but it’s an excellent way to scope it out before you visit or to visit from the comfort of your own home.

Here are 5 Museums in Milan offering Virtual Tours

Sforza Castle

Sforza Castle Museum interior / C. Abernethy – Flickr

Castello Sforzesco home to the reigning families of Milan; first the Visconti family then the Sforza family. Sforza Castle has dominated the center of Milan since the 14th century. Known for its rich history and collections of art and artifacts, the Pinacoteca del Castello Sforzesco, hosts an fine art collection which includes Andrea Mantegna’s Trivulzio Madonna and masterpieces by Canaletto, Tiepolo, Vincenzo Foppa, Titian and Tintoretto. Within the walls of the ancient castle living quarters is the Sala delle Asse painted by Leonardo da Vinci. There is also a quiet corner exhibiting the Rondanini Pietà, the uncompleted sculpture Michelangelo worked until his last breath.

Take the virtual tour of the Sforza Castle Museum

Sforza Castle

Corso Italia, 9, 20122 Milano MI

Open Tuesday-Sunday 9.00-16.30

Full-priced ticket €10,00

Reduced-price €8,00

First Sunday of the month € 5,00

Galleria d’Arte Moderna Milano

Housed in the Villa Reale, located in the Montanelli Gardens, the Gallery of Modern Art Milan displays works by Francesco Filippini, Giuseppe Ferrari, Giovanni Fattori, Silvestro Lega, Giovanni Boldini, Vincent van Gogh, Édouard Manet, Paul Gauguin, Paul Cézanne, Pablo Picasso, Giacomo Balla, Umberto Boccioni, Francesco Hayez, Giovanni Segantini, Giuseppe Pellizza da Volpedo and Antonio Canova.

Albeit a palace, the museum was not big enough to exhibit all of its collection and therefore some were moved to Museo del 900 and the PAC Padiglione d’Arte Contemporanea.

Take the virtual tour of Galleria d’Arte Moderna

The Gallery of Modern Art Milan

Via Palestro, 16, 20121 Milano MI



Open Tuesday – Sunday 9:00 am – 7:30 pm

Closing days: 25 December, 1 January, Easter Monday and 1 May

Full-price ticket € 10.00

Reduced-price ticket € 8.00

Special reduced-price ticket € 5.00

Museo del 900

Located opposite the Duomo cathedral, in the Palazzo dell’Arengario, the Museo del Novecento features work from the 20th century on. Displaying over 400 works, most of them Italian, it offers an insightful look into Italy’s modern history, industrialism and society.

Take the virtual tour of Museo del 900

Museo del 900

Piazza del Duomo, 8, 20123 Milano MI



Open Monday 2:30 pm .- 7:30 pm

Tuesday – Sunday 9:00 am – 7:30 pm

Full-price ticket € 5.00

Reduced-price ticket € 3.00

National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo Da Vinci

Transportation exhibit National Museum of Science / Markus Mark – Wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0

Fun for both children and adults, the National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo Da Vinci is named in honor of the “father of Italian invention” but features far more than his designs and inventions. The museums is dedicated to developments in the sciences, technology, transportation and energy.

Take the virtual tour National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo Da Vinci

National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo Da Vinci

Via San Vittore 21, 20123 Milano

Open Tuesday – Friday 9:30 am – 5 pm

Saturday and holidays 9:30 am – 6:30 pm

Full-price ticket € 10.00

Reduced-price ticket €7.50

Museo Poldi Pezzoli

Portrait of a girl (1475) / Piero del Pollaiolo / Public Domain Wikimedia

Originally the private collection of Gian Giacomo Poldi Pezzoli (1822–1879) heir to Rosa Trivulzio, of the noble Trivulzio family. Pezzoli willed the palace and it’s contents to the Brera Academy.

Palazzo Poldi Pezzoli houses Italian and Flemish Renaissance paintings, jewelry, porcelain & antiques.

Take the virtual tour of Museo Poldi Pezzoli

Museo Poldi Pezzoli

Via Bigli, 19, 20121 Milano MI

Open Monday – Friday 10:00 am – 1 pm

Full-price ticket € 14.00

Reduced-price ticket €10

Children/Students ticket €6.00

