November 2020 Newsletter

November at Home
NOVEMBER 2020
Here in Italy we are in lockdown, again.  It’s different this time, read more from the link below. As promised, I want to keep you informed and share my discoveries of what’s going on in the Milan & Lake Como areas. Feel free to contact me with your questions. 
Wishing you all the best, 
Celia
Living in Italy
Living in Lockdown 2.0
We thought it was over, then it wasn’t.  Covid-19 cases in Italy have risen once again and we are in lockdown.  
Best of Milan
Free Things in Milan 
Milan is best known for shopping and luxury, but there are a lot of free ways to enjoy Milan.
Lifestyle
Harvesting Chestnuts on Monte Barro
I find these spiky pom-poms on my morning walks  up on Monte Barro. Chestnuts!
Style
Milano Style Vintage
In my free time I make jewelry. I find beads at specialty shops and antique markets.  I usually sell at holiday markets but this  year markets have been cancelled. Take a look at my shop on Etsy. Thanks! 
Note: Due to COVID-19 health measures in Italy, I have not updated information on Christmas MarketsorSkiing in Italy.
 Unfortunately,  right now it looks like there won’t be any this year.
 If anything changes I will let you now! 
Have a question about visiting Milan & Lake Como? 
I am inspired by you, the reader! A lot of my article ideas come from your questions and curiosity. 
Send me an email and let me know what’s on your mind!
