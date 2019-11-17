Panettone Italian Christmas Cake

Dating back to a Milanese baker from the early 1800’s, Panettone can now be found on most Italian Christmas tables. It has become very popular in other parts of Europe and South America and is spreading throughout North America as well. Popular brands are Maina, Tre Marie, Motta, Alemagna, Bauli and there are many more. According to a press release from Maina, in 2015 a total of 13.5% of their sales were from exports and the number is expected to increase this year. Maina panettone is available in the UK at Tesco and in the USA at Wallmart stores.

Most panettone are 1 kilo, but sizes also range from snack sized mini-panettone to extra-large 3 kilo panettone. Panettone is tall, looks like a chef’s cap, and is made of fluffy sourdough cake with dried candied fruit, nuts and raisins. It’s usually served with a sweet mascarpone cream topping. Newer versions of panettone have been introduced into the market with chocolate chips or cream fillings.

The best place to get a Christmas Panettone is fresh from your local pastry shop. Order in advance, as the yeasting process takes up to two to three days.

Best Panettone bakeries in Italy

Peck

Via Spadari, 9 – Milan

Pavè Milano

Via Felice Casati 27 -Milan

La Cannoleria Siciliana

Piazza Re di Roma 10 – Rome

La Cannoleria Siciliana

Corso Trieste 100 -Rome

Il Vecchio Forno di Firenze

Via Guelfa, 32/34r – Florence

Pasticceria Bellucci

Via Vittorio Emanuele II, 67 – Florence



Have you found a great panettone in Italy? Let us know about it!

Make it

If you have a few days and want to try to bake a panettone yourself, read the instructions and recipe here from Browneyedbaker.com

