Decorative Ceramics by Coralla Maiuri

Last month, Italian designer and ceramic artist Coralla Maiuri presented her new Bottega d’Arte decorative vase collections at the Paris exhibition Maison & Objet and is now making plans for Milan Design Week,  Salone Internazionale del Mobile.

Her stylish collection of decorative vases is a result of fun experimentation with color and materials. Pearly, shimmering colors swirl under textured surfaces that nostalgically recall memories of marshmallows, candy treats and fairy dust. The forms are expertly crafted and balanced. Maiuri expresses her artistic freedom by using contrasting surfaces that playfully reflect light and dimension. Hand painted details in gold give a sophisticated elegance to the pieces.

Each vase is handmade and unique.

The Bottega d’Arte Collection

ceramic vases by Coralla Maiuri

Alba Collection by Coralla Maiuri

The Alba vases are glazed in shaded colors drips topped with a craquelé décoration around its neck either pink, yellow, orange, blue or white.
Material: porcelain
Measurements: small Ø18x23H • large Ø20x27H

ceramic vases by Coralla Maiuri

Iris Collection by Coralla Maiuri

The Iris Vases are plain-colored and characterized by the mother-of-pearl luster and an extended craquelé decoration around the neck with irregular gold drops. Four colors: orange, yellow, pink and light blue.
Material: porcelain
Measurements: small Ø18x23H • large Ø20x27H

 

ceramic vases by Coralla Maiuri

Dust & Light Collection by Coralla Maiuri

The Dust & Light vases are drop-shaped and distinguished by opaque splotches of clay applied with the ingobbio technique, alongside shifting mother-of-pearl luster areas. Some of the vases are decorated with a golden rim around their neck.
Material: ceramic
Measurements: Ø24x31H

Where to buy

The Coralla Maiuri collection can be found at

10 Corso Como
Corso Como, 10
20154 Milan
Tel. +39 02 2901 3581

Coralla Maiuri
Piazza Navona, 114
00186 Roma, Italy
Tel. +39 06 6872769
www.corallamaiuri.com

