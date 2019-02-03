BIT Tourism Fair Milano

BIT Milano – Borsa Italiana di Turismo will be held at Fieramilanocity 10 – 12 Feb 2019

Tour operators, accommodation companies and tourism professionals from all the world meet to network and create new partnerships every year at BIT Milano.

Milanostyle.com will be present at BIT, make an appointment with us.

BIT INFO

DATES

10 – 12 Febraury 2019

LOCATION

Fieramilanocity – MiCo, Milan

ENTRANCES

Reception Colleoni and Teodorico (Attention only for Pre-register)

(Click here to see how to reach the exhibition)

EXHIBITORS

All days from February 10th to 12th 2019 from 8.30 AM to 6.30 PM

VISITORS, PROFESSIONAL OPERATORS AND PRESS

All days from February 10th to 12th 2019 from 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM

GENERAL PUBLIC

Travelers can access the Exhibition on February 10th 2019 from 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM.

The cost of an online ticket is 5 euros. On site, the cost of the ticket is 7 euros.

VISITORS CALL CENTER

Phone: +39 024997.6144

from Monday till Friday (9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.)

Like this: Like Loading...