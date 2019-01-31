Largest Design Museum to Open in Milan in 2020

Design: in Milan in 2020 the largest museum in Europe

The president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana , and the councilor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion, Lara Magoni , attended the press conference to present the Museum of the Compasso d’Oro ADI , the Association of Industrial Design.

The Museum will have its headquarters in Milan and will be inaugurated in 2020: it will be the largest in Europe dedicated to design. A project in collaboration of the government, the Lombardy region, the municipality of Milan, the ADI and the ADI Compasso d’Oro Collection.

“Today’s presentation – said Fontana – is proof that in Milan and Lombardy it is possible to find positive forms of collaboration to achieve an excellent result: it was a project that was really missing and could only arise here: because design is Milan, because design is Lombardy: from the Region – concluded the president – you will always find collaboration on the themes that will define this path and the development of this initiative.”

“This is a unique project at a European level – said the commissioner Magoni – and it is an exceptional opportunity to make Milan and Lombardy acquire an increasingly international dimension. Lombardy Region firmly believes in design, fundamental economic flywheel not only at the regional level but at the national level, the Museum will once again allow to showcase the creativity and genius of our designers, heirs of the spirit of the great master Leonardo Da Vinci. The Museum is, therefore, a gift for the future generations, who will have the chance to admire works between tradition and innovation that have taught us, a practical example in creating a better future.”

The Museum, planned in the ‘Monumentale’ area , will have an area of 5,135 square meters, of which 3,000 are reserved for exhibition areas: a permanent exhibition with objects awarded from 1954 until today, with over 2,300 pieces in the collection, thematic exhibitions, spaces for business meetings and public events. In the area, with the museum, the offices of ADI and the ADI Foundation will be located, meeting rooms, the library and the ADI’s historical archive (which contains over sixty years of historical documents of Italian design), a bookshop and a restaurant area.

A sector, that of design, strategic for Lombardy , given that – as reported by the Milan Chamber of Commerce, Monza Brianza and Lodi – in 2017 generated revenues of 8.6 billion, with 3 billion exports, over 14 thousand companies in the sector and 56 thousand employees.

As for the other Lombardy provinces, after Milan (3.548) and Monza (2.446), for the number of activities there are Como (1,795), Brescia (1,637) and Bergamo (1,623). The number of employees [in the sector]; Monza (12.103) and Milan (11.586) are in the lead, then Como (8.800), Bergamo (6.546) and Brescia (5.723).