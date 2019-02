Cavalli e Nastri

One of Milan’s original second-hand stores, you will find the perfect vintage chic clothing or accessories here. Cavalli e Nastri also have a special selection of vintage wedding gowns and accessories. A large selection of quality bags and garments by top designers.

Via Brera 2, Milano Tel. 02 72000449 (Vintage and new)

Via Giacomo Mora 3, Milano Tel. 02 89409452 (Vintage)

Via Giacomo Mora 12, Milano Tel. 02 89409452 (Vintage for men and furniture)

www.cavallienastri.com

