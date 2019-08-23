What Are The Best Things About Visiting London?

People tend to have a love/hate relationship with London. Those who are less than charmed by the city say that it’s dirty, crowded, and too expensive, and they’ve got a point, but to focus on these aspects is to be a bit, well, negative. The other view is that London is one of the greatest cities in the world, if not the best. It’s got bags of history, it’s a melting pot of cultures, and it’s a city that is very much at the forefront of the modern world. For someone drawn to excitement, it should be a must-visit. Still on the fence? Below, we take a look at some of the best things about paying a visit to the city.
The Heavyweight Attractions
The list of things to do in London is endless. There are people who have lived there for decades who are still discovering new things to do, so there’s no hope that you’ll see everything during your trip — but no worries, that’s what future visits are for. If you’re visiting for the first time, then you’ll want to focus on the heavyweight attractions, the iconic sights that make London so famous, such as Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Palace, and the parks.
The Freebies
People say that London is expensive, and you can see what they’re getting at — it’s certainly possible to spend a lot of cash when you’re there. However, it should also be noted that there are a lot of free events and attractions, too. For example, virtually all of the museums have free entry, and they’re some of the best museums in the world. During your trip you’ll also want to pick up Time Magazine or check out the websites that list the one-off events — there’s always something interesting, and free, to do, especially during the summer months.
The Best of Culture
London is right up there with the most productive cultural powerhouses in the world. Whether it’s literature, art, music, or theatre that you love, you’ll find the best of it represented in the English capital. Before you set off on your trip, take a look at what cultural events are taking place — there’ll almost certainly be a music superstar playing a gig somewhere in the city. If you love the stage, then make sure you’re buying some London theatre tickets for when you’re there. The stage performances in London are spellbinding; you will not regret it.
The Nightlife
London is a city where people work hard, but they also play hard. As such, you’ll want to keep some evenings free so that you can enjoy the nightlife. This could involve enjoying a few pints in one of the city’s cosy pubs, or visiting one of the nightclubs. There’s always a lively atmosphere!
The English capital has an energy that you just don’t find elsewhere. It’s a global city; it’s fast-paced, it’s exciting. Being part of it, even for a few days, offers a thrill that can be hard to beat.
Featured image Pexels – CC0 Licence
Written in collaboration with Joe Daniel