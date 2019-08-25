Restaurants We Love In Milan

The Milanostyle.com directory of the best restaurants in Milan.
Apart from the gorgeous scenery, the people and creativity , the best thing about living in Italy is the FOOD! Some may even argue that it is the only reason to live in Italy! As I would rather spend my time writing about the good food I eat rather than preparing it, we often eat out. At home we’ll prepare easy-put-together meals like huge salads, soups and stews with the amazing fresh vegetables and ingredients available here in Italy and from the local market. Milan has an eclectic mix of restaurants from every region of Italy and even every nation of the world. Here are our favorite restaurants in Milan.
You can smell the homemade delicacies as soon as you walk in the door. You’ll be greeted with a smile ...Read More
MAM is a quality vegetarian restaurant in Milan. It’s low-key and the quirky, mismatched furnishings and cutlery give it a charming, ...Read More
Tuscan Cusine Restaurant in Milan DOT Chianti Street Food Via Orti 1, Milano Above: A selection of meats and cheeses ...Read More
Beato A Te means "Lucky you". They have 13 different pizza dough bases and hundreds of toppings - that's no exaggeration! Beato A ...Read More
A classic salumeria, (delicatessen) and bistro in the center of Milan. A little restaurant with big flavors! Salsamenteria di Parma Via S ...Read More
What do the Milanese bring the host when invited for dinner? An assortment of beautiful pastries. Marchesi 1824, one of ...Read More
Viale Monte Nero, 21- Milano +39 02 5501 2069 A small, almost hidden, wine bar and restaurant with homemade cooking ...Read More
Denzel Via Washinton 9 20146 Milan Tel. 02 485 19326 Area: P.zza De Angeli - Are you looking for a ...Read More
Sarla Indian Restaurant Via G. Stampa, 4 Milan Tel. 02 89095538 - The discreet entrance makes you feel like you are ...Read More
