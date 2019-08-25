Restaurants We Love In Milan

The Milanostyle.com directory of the best restaurants in Milan.

Apart from the gorgeous scenery, the people and creativity , the best thing about living in Italy is the FOOD! Some may even argue that it is the only reason to live in Italy! As I would rather spend my time writing about the good food I eat rather than preparing it, we often eat out. At home we’ll prepare easy-put-together meals like huge salads, soups and stews with the amazing fresh vegetables and ingredients available here in Italy and from the local market. Milan has an eclectic mix of restaurants from every region of Italy and even every nation of the world. Here are our favorite restaurants in Milan.

Book now, decide later on Booking.com

Like this: Like Loading...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: