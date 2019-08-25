Restaurants We Love In Milan

The Milanostyle.com directory of the best restaurants in Milan.

Apart from the gorgeous scenery, the people and creativity , the best thing about living in Italy is the FOOD! Some may even argue that it is the only reason to live in Italy! As I would rather spend my time writing about the good food I eat rather than preparing it, we often eat out. At home we’ll prepare easy-put-together meals like huge salads, soups and stews with the amazing fresh vegetables and ingredients available here in Italy and from the local market. Milan has an eclectic mix of restaurants from every region of Italy and even every nation of the world. Here are our favorite restaurants in Milan.

Ba' Ghetto Kosher Food in Milan

Ba’ Ghetto Kosher Food in Milan

You can smell the homemade delicacies as soon as you walk in the door. You’ll be greeted with a smile ...
MAM - Milano Amore Mio

MAM – Milano Amore Mio

MAM is a quality vegetarian restaurant in Milan. It’s low-key and the quirky, mismatched furnishings and cutlery give it a charming, ...
DOT Chianti Street Food

DOT Chianti Street Food

Tuscan Cusine Restaurant in Milan DOT Chianti Street Food Via Orti 1, Milano Above: A selection of meats and cheeses ...
Beato A Te Pizzeria

Beato A Te Pizzeria

Beato A Te means "Lucky you". They have 13 different pizza dough bases and hundreds of toppings - that's no exaggeration! Beato A ...
Salsamenteria di Parma Bistro

Salsamenteria di Parma Bistro

A classic salumeria, (delicatessen) and bistro in the center of Milan. A little restaurant with big flavors! Salsamenteria di Parma Via S ...
Marchesi 1824, Pastry Paradise

Marchesi 1824, Pastry Paradise

What do the Milanese bring the host when invited for dinner? An assortment of beautiful pastries. Marchesi 1824, one of ...
Horse Cafe

Horse Cafe

Viale Monte Nero, 21- Milano +39 02 5501 2069 A small, almost hidden, wine bar and restaurant with homemade cooking ...
Denzel Kosher burger

Denzel Kosher burger

Denzel  Via Washinton 9 20146 Milan Tel. 02 485 19326 Area: P.zza De Angeli - Are you looking for a ...
Sarla Indian Restaurant

Sarla Indian Restaurant

Sarla Indian Restaurant  Via G. Stampa, 4 Milan Tel. 02 89095538 - The discreet entrance makes you feel like you are ...
