4 Ways Moms Can Travel Light & Dress Well

Parents traveling with kids often find that the majority of the space in their suitcase is taken up with the children’s necessities and toys. This means that parents are left with only a small amount of space in order to pack their clothes. Fashion-conscious moms may find this part of traveling a challenge, so here are some of our top tips for moms who want to travel light and dress well at the same time:

Pack Clothes in Coordinating Colors

Mix and match with simple color combinations

When choosing which clothes to pack into your suitcase, you should choose items in three matching colors. This will allow you to mix and match each item in order to create a number of different outfits. You should choose the colors of your outfit depending on the destination you’re traveling to:

The colors you should choose for urban destinations like Milan are white, navy, black and charcoal.

For outdoor vacations or beach locations, white, khaki, and bright colors like orange always work well.

Cut Down on the Number of Shoes You Take

Cutting down on the number of shoes you pack can considerably increase the amount of space you have available in your suitcase. Most women shouldn’t need to take more than three pairs of shoes on holiday with them. You need to take a comfortable daytime shoe, a boot or a sandal, and an evening style shoe such as a heel. Choose shoes that will match the clothes you are taking and that can be used for a variety of occasions.

Accessorize Well

Accessories can make or break n outfit

This one is a huge tip. Accessories can make or break an outfit. Some of the accessories you should pack in your suitcase include:

Costume jewelry – you could take some oversized earrings and a statement cocktail ring

– you could take some oversized earrings and a statement cocktail ring Bag – a bag is an important part of any outfit. You should consider taking a couple of bags with you, one for the daytime and one for the evening/special occasions. A Fendi bag is a brilliant choice for the fashion-conscious individual. They are not only stunning, but they are extremely good quality and will last a lifetime. Browse the different Fendi Bag styles available from SSENSE, where you will find plenty of genuine designer pieces.

– a bag is an important part of any outfit. You should consider taking a couple of bags with you, one for the daytime and one for the evening/special occasions. A Fendi bag is a brilliant choice for the fashion-conscious individual. They are not only stunning, but they are extremely good quality and will last a lifetime. Browse the different Fendi Bag styles available from SSENSE, where you will find plenty of genuine designer pieces. Fashion scarves – there are a number of stunning scarves available that are both lightweight and take up very little room in your suitcase. Fashion scarves can make your outfit more fashionable.

Take a Dressy Flexible Outfit

If you know you’re going to a special occasion while you’re away, or you like to visit posh restaurants, try not to pack bulky dresses that take up all the room in your suitcase. Instead, choose a slip dress, a pair of bold earrings and some high heeled sandals. All of these items can be used for other occasions and can be packed easily.

Traveling with children can be hard enough without worrying about whether you’ve packed enough clothes in order to look fashionable. There are a number of different ways you can travel light while making sure you can dress for any eventuality and look amazing.

This article was written in collaboration with Zoe Price.

All images are CC0 creative commons.

Like this: Like Loading...