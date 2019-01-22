UEFA Champions League, Serie A Football Matches in Milan

Football Stadium Milan San Siro hosts both AC Milan and Inter Milan
Here in Milano, San Siro stadium is home to both the AC Milan “Rossoneri” (red-blacks) as well as F.C. Inter.
No matter what your favorite team, San Siro is the place to be for Football.
SAN SIRO STADIUM
All matches take place at the stadium Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, (San Siro) Milan
Get tickets
- AC Milan – http://www.sportsevents365.
com/dock/team/ac-milan?a_aid= 4b5ec88151896
- Inter Milan – http://www.sportsevents365.
com/dock/team/inter?a_aid= 4b5ec88151896
- SS Lazio – http://www.sportsevents365.
com/dock/team/ss-lazio?a_aid= 4b5ec88151896
Football / Soccer Events tickets in Milan, Italy 2019
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs SSC Napoli
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
26 Jan 2019,
20:30
from
€59 Tickets
Italian Cup (Football (Soccer))
Quarter-final: AC Milan vs SSC Napoli
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
29 Jan 2019,
20:45
from
€45 Tickets
Italian Cup (Football (Soccer))
Quarter-final: Inter vs SS Lazio
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
31 Jan 2019,
21:00
from
€36 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs Bologna FC
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
03 Feb 2019,
18:00
from
€49 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Cagliari
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
10 Feb 2019,
20:30
from
€46 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs UC Sampdoria
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
17 Feb 2019,
18:00
from
€45 Tickets
UEFA Europa League (Football (Soccer))
Round of 32: Inter vs Rapid Wien
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
21 Feb 2019,
21:00
from
€45 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Empoli FC
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
24 Feb 2019,
15:00
from
€50 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Sassuolo
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
02 Mar 2019,
18:00
from
€50 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs SPAL
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
10 Mar 2019,
15:00
from
€45 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Inter
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
17 Mar 2019,
20:30
Not Final
from
€114 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs SS Lazio
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
31 Mar 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€67 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Udinese
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
03 Apr 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€41 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs Atalanta BC
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
07 Apr 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€62 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs SS Lazio
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
14 Apr 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€58 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs AS Roma
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
20 Apr 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€80 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs Juventus FC
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
28 Apr 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€196 Tickets
Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Bologna FC
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
05 May 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€41 Tickets
Concerts (Entertainment)
Mark Knopfler -Milan, Italy
Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
10 May 2019,
21:00
Tickets
View More
BUY TICKETS FOR FOOTBALL
http://www.sportsevents365.com/?aid=4b5ec88151896