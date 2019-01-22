UEFA Champions League, Serie A Football Matches in Milan

MSadmin

Football Stadium Milan San Siro hosts both AC Milan and Inter Milan

Here in Milano, San Siro stadium is home to both the AC Milan “Rossoneri” (red-blacks) as well as F.C. Inter.
No matter what your favorite team, San Siro is the place to be for Football.

AC Milan Tickets

SAN SIRO STADIUM

All matches take place at the stadium Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, (San Siro) Milan

The official name of the stadium is Stadio Giuseppe Meazza,  but is known simply as San Siro as it is  located in in the residential area of San Siro, Milano.
It acts as home stadium to both of Milan’s football clubs A.C. Milan and Inter (F.C. Internazionale). The stadium was inagurated in 1926 and was renovated for the 1990 World Cup.
Inter Milan Tickets

Football / Soccer Events tickets in Milan, Italy 2019

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs SSC Napoli
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
26 Jan 2019,
20:30
from
€59 Tickets

Italian Cup (Football (Soccer))
Quarter-final: AC Milan vs SSC Napoli
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
29 Jan 2019,
20:45
from
€45 Tickets

Italian Cup (Football (Soccer))
Quarter-final: Inter vs SS Lazio
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
31 Jan 2019,
21:00
from
€36 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs Bologna FC
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
03 Feb 2019,
18:00
from
€49 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Cagliari
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
10 Feb 2019,
20:30
from
€46 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs UC Sampdoria
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
17 Feb 2019,
18:00
from
€45 Tickets

UEFA Europa League (Football (Soccer))
Round of 32: Inter vs Rapid Wien
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
21 Feb 2019,
21:00
from
€45 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Empoli FC
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
24 Feb 2019,
15:00
from
€50 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Sassuolo
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
02 Mar 2019,
18:00
from
€50 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs SPAL
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
10 Mar 2019,
15:00
from
€45 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Inter
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
17 Mar 2019,
20:30
Not Final
from
€114 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs SS Lazio
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
31 Mar 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€67 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Udinese
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
03 Apr 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€41 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs Atalanta BC
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
07 Apr 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€62 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs SS Lazio
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
14 Apr 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€58 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs AS Roma
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
20 Apr 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€80 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
Inter vs Juventus FC
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
28 Apr 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€196 Tickets

Italian Serie A (Football (Soccer))
AC Milan vs Bologna FC
Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza)
Immediate Confirmation
05 May 2019,
21:45
Not Final
from
€41 Tickets

Concerts (Entertainment)
Mark Knopfler -Milan, Italy
Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
10 May 2019,
21:00
Tickets

View More

 BUY TICKETS FOR FOOTBALL

http://www.sportsevents365.com/?aid=4b5ec88151896

sansiro_map

MSadmin

MSadmin is the general profile of the webmaster of Milanostyle.com. Some posts by MSAdmin may be of a commercial nature and written and published as a collaboration. This, however, does not in any way affect the quality of information provided. For more information, read the Mianostyle.com policies or contact us.

More Posts