2020 LGBT Travel & Tourism Convention in Milan 

Milan has been chosen to host the 2020 convention of the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association (Iglta), an association based in the USA which has an estimated membership of 3000 tourism companies specialized in travel products for the LGBT community.

The convention is scheduled for May 2020 and is expected to bring 600 participants from 80 countries to the city for three days.

IGLTA 37th Annual Global Convention

