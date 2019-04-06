Tea Time with Architect Antonia Jannone

Milan design week 2019 Salone dei Mobile – architect Antonia Jannone opens her garden in the Brera district of Milan for tea time to present a collaboration between Akao Aluminum and HAKUHODO Kettle.
9 – 14 April, every day from 10:30 to 20:00
Give yourself a break! In one of the most charming courtyards of Milan, with the typical Japanese hospitality, the ritual of tea, with the pure beauty of AL aluminum. A project of collaboration between Akao Aluminum and HAKUHODO Kettle that transforms aluminum parts from kettles and other products into new objects: this is how teapots and accessories are born.
A moment dedicated to relaxation, accompanied by a delicate tea.
Featured: the AL collection is open to the public from 9 to 14 April, every day from 10:30 to 20:00.
Antonia Jannone
Disegni di Architettura
Corso Garibaldi, 125 – 20121 Milano
Tuesday to Saturday 15:30-19:30, by appointment
9 – 14 aprile special opening 10:30 alle 20:00
Tel. 02 29002930
info@antoniajannone.it
www.antoniajannone.it