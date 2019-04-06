Tea Time with Architect Antonia Jannone

MilanoStyle Leave a Comment

Milan design week 2019 Salone dei Mobile – architect Antonia Jannone  opens her garden in the Brera district of Milan for tea time to present a collaboration between Akao Aluminum and HAKUHODO Kettle.

9 – 14 April, every day from 10:30 to 20:00

Give yourself a break! In one of the most charming courtyards of Milan, with the typical Japanese hospitality, the ritual of tea, with the pure beauty of AL aluminum. A project of collaboration between Akao Aluminum and HAKUHODO Kettle that transforms aluminum parts from kettles and other products into new objects: this is how teapots and accessories are born.

A moment dedicated to relaxation, accompanied by a delicate tea.

Featured: the AL collection is open to the public from 9 to 14 April, every day from 10:30 to 20:00.

Antonia Jannone

Disegni di Architettura

Corso Garibaldi, 125 – 20121 Milano
Tuesday to Saturday 15:30-19:30, by appointment
9 – 14 aprile special opening 10:30 alle 20:00

Tel.  02 29002930

info@antoniajannone.it

www.antoniajannone.it

MilanoStyle

MSadmin is the general profile of the webmaster of Milanostyle.com. Some posts by MSAdmin may be of a commercial nature and written and published as a collaboration. This, however, does not in any way affect the quality of information provided. For more information, read the Mianostyle.com policies or contact us.

More Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.