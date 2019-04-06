2A + P / A Drawings and Projects

The architectural studio 2A + P / A presents the exhibition “Drawings and projects” in the historic architectural gallery of Antonia Jannone, on the occasion of the 2019 Salone del Mobile in Milan. A collection of projects, images, illustrations and photographs that show the poetic research of the studio in the gallery space. Image: Gianfranco Bombaci and Matteo Costanzo, Nuova Biblioteca Lorenteggio, Milan, 2017 (Third prize)

9 April – 10 May 2019

Antonia Jannone

Architecture Drawings

Corso Garibaldi, 125 – Milan

From 9 to 14 April, special opening from 10.30am to 8.00pm

Each work presented in the exhibition investigates other projects, trying to assert an idea of ​​architecture as a form of collective knowledge. The two partners, Gianfranco Bombaci and Matteo Costanzo, explore the potential of architectural design through a non-philological sampling of references from different disciplines such as objects, paintings, buildings, sculptures, textures. Thus architecture becomes a research tool to understand reality and at the same time give form and space to the collective rituals of our days.

“This exhibition represents our Chamber of Wonders, and consists of two distinct work cores. On the one hand a careful selection of works, made by other authors over time, which we have jealously collected and which we present here in a sequence of completely reworked drawings, abstracting them from their contexts of origin and for once gathered together to form a idea of ​​architecture. From the other, a selection of some of our projects, which from this universe of references has drawn directly, explicitly: sometimes trying to reinterpret some atmospheres, sometimes simply to reconstruct formal assonances. ”

The layout of the gallery is organized through the juxtaposition of two bodies of works. A wall houses a unitary work, entitled “36 drawings”, developed for the first Orleans Biennale and commissioned by the Frac Center-Val de Loire.

The opposite wall instead presents a selection of projects illustrating the activities carried out by the studio in its ten years of activity: achievements, competition projects, exhibition pavilions and installations.

During the exhibition period, a talk will be organized in the gallery spaces on the theme of the role and value of architectural design today.

Many thanks to the winery Battaglio

Antonia Jannone

Architecture Drawings

Corso Garibaldi, 125 – Milan

opening times: from Tuesday to Saturday 15.30 – 19.30 by appointment

From 9 to 14 April, special opening from 10.30am to 8.00pm

Tel. 02 29002930

www.antoniajannone.it