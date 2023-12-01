A Visionary Renaissance: 10 Corso Como Unveils a Bold Architectural Transformation

In the heart of Milan, a fashion and design mecca is poised to redefine the essence of curated lifestyle with an avant-garde architectural reimagination. 10 Corso Como, an iconic concept store and cultural hub, announced on November 16, 2023, the commencement of a groundbreaking project that transcends conventional boundaries, marrying architectural innovation with a renewed cultural narrative.

10 Corso Como embarks on a journey to seamlessly blend its rich cultural legacy with a strategic commercial positioning under the discerning vision of Tiziana Fausti, who acquired the renowned brand and concept store in September 2020. The result is a harmonious fusion of the brand’s thirty-year-old DNA, steeped in image culture and a sophisticated exploration of fashion, with a fresh and inclusive perspective.

At the crossroads of design, art, photography, food, and urban nature, 10 Corso Como is undergoing a metamorphosis that transcends mere aesthetics. Spearheaded by the visionary architectural prowess of the interdisciplinary agency 2050+, founded by the esteemed architect and curator Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli, the project incorporates micro-tactical interventions, or “micro-architectures,” to facilitate fluid transitions and connections between spaces.

The historic location at Corso Como 10 is set to become an ecosystem like no other, offering a unique blend of a boutique, café, cultural area, and hospitality at the boutique accommodation, 3Rooms. With the renovation works initiated in November 2023, the reimagined spaces will gradually be unveiled, starting with the blossoming of spring in 2024. This architectural revival promises to be a flexible theater capable of shape-shifting and evolving, providing a platform for exchange, dialogue, and collaboration among designers, artists, and even botanists.

This ambitious project is not merely a physical transformation; it’s a celebration of Milanese heritage, a convergence of tradition and innovation. The rejuvenated 10 Corso Como will not only be a retail haven but a dynamic space that resonates with the pulse of contemporary culture. As the curtain rises on the new spaces, a carefully curated calendar of exhibitions and a public program are set to unfold, creating an immersive experience that extends its dialogue with the vibrant city of Milan.

A testament to its commitment to fostering a creative and academic community, 10 Corso Como, under Tiziana Fausti’s entrepreneurial stewardship, is positioning itself as a dynamic and ever-evolving space. Themes of sustainability, activism, and human relationships will intertwine seamlessly with art, fashion, and culture.

This visionary journey extends beyond physical space. 10 Corso Como envisions itself as a vibrant hub where rare volumes, international magazines, design and technology collections, sound design, and music experiences converge. The cultural program, meticulously curated by luminaries such as Alessandro Rabottini and Alessio de’ Navasques, promises a symphony of artistic expressions, intersecting creative languages and delving into the nexus of fashion, contemporary art, and historical archives.

As we eagerly await the revelation of the transformed 10 Corso Como, it is evident that this is more than a renovation; it is a renaissance. The embodiment of Milan’s spirit, the concept store is poised to become a secret garden, where each visit promises the discovery of the unexpected—a testament to the magical, rarefied, and multifaceted atmosphere that defines 10 Corso Como.

For those in pursuit of an unparalleled blend of culture, trend, and design, 10 Corso Como is a visionary revival and a beacon, beckoning the fashion-forward and culturally attuned to witness the dawn of a new era in curated lifestyle.

Learn more: www.10corsocomo.com

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related