Milano, the fashion capital of Italy, has once again set the stage for the upcoming year’s hottest fashion trends. As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of 2024, the city’s fashion scene is already buzzing with fresh ideas and innovative styles that promise to redefine the way we dress.

Fashion collections are shown a year in advance through events during Fashion Week. The extra time allows for production, marketing, and press coverage. If you want to stay ahead of the crowd, follow the world fashion weeks in February and September in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

The styles we see on the catwalks in February will be in the stores by October. In March we can go shopping in Milan for the spring/summer styles seen in September. Fashion is a sedulous cycle of ideas, creativity, and a touch of reinvention.

Fashionistas and editors who follow the style circuit are ahead of the mainstream consumers and already have an idea of what will fly and what will flop.

In our latest style guide, we unveil what they are saying about the must-have fashion trends for winter, spring, and summer 2024 that will dominate the boutiques, and designer outlets in Milan.

Winter Fashion Trends for 2024

Color Trends for Winter Fashion 2024

Illustration © Vera Fedorova | Dreamstime.com

Bold Hues and Subtle Palettes to Illuminate the Season

Winter in Milano is about to get a vibrant makeover with an array of striking colors taking center stage. Forget the traditional winter blacks and grays—bold and unexpected hues are making their mark on the fashion scene. From bright reds and oranges to rich burgundies and luxurious jewel colors, this season’s color palette is eclectic and celebrates warmth and individuality.

Boxy shoulders: Power and Poise

Embrace the return of structured silhouettes with the resurgence of boxy shoulders. This powerful trend pays homage to the ’80s, bringing an unmistakable air of confidence and poise to winter fashion. Whether incorporated into blazers, coats, or even sweaters, exaggerated shoulders are the statement-making detail that will elevate your winter wardrobe to new heights.

What the Fashion editors say about the boxy shoulder look:

Vogue UK declares, “The boxy shoulder is a force to be reckoned with this season. From oversized blazers to sharp-shouldered dresses, this silhouette is adding an extra dose of attitude to our wardrobes.”

Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia has been more nuanced in her assessment of the boxy shoulder trend. While she acknowledges that the trend can be “fashion-forward,” she also warns that it can be “difficult to pull off.” She suggests that those who want to try the trend should opt for smaller-scale boxy shoulders and balance them with fitted bottoms.

Faux Fur: Ethical Elegance

Milano is championing sustainability and ethics with the faux fur trend dominating runways. Luxurious, guilt-free, and undeniably chic, faux fur is making a strong statement against traditional fur options. Expect to see this trend adorning everything from coats and jackets to accessories, proving that cruelty-free fashion is not only stylish but also essential.

What the Fashion editors say about faux fur and fashion:

Harper’s Bazaar applauds the sustainability aspect of faux fur, noting, “Faux fur is a more environmentally friendly option than real fur, as it doesn’t require the killing of animals. Plus, faux fur production uses less water and energy than real fur production.”

On the other hand, going against the mainstream opinion on the use of fur, Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue has been a vocal advocate in favor of fur for many years. In several interviews, she has said that fur is a “natural and beautiful” material that is “part of the heritage of fashion.”

The Pantless Look: A Daring Winter Statement

Intuition tells us to cover up when temperatures drop but fashion has other ideas! The pantless look (a.k.a. the no-trousers trend) is breaking fashion norms and challenging the conventional boundaries of winter attire. A revival of a look made popular in 1965 by actress and Andy Warhol muse, Edie Sedgwick. For a bold, fashion-forward look that exudes confidence and playfulness pair dance shorts, an oversized sweater or jacket, and knee-high boots. Coco Chanel once said, “The legs are the pillars of beauty!”

What the fashion editors say about the pantless look:

Kristen Bateman of Elle explains the trend, “[Following the micro-mini skirt,] the next logical step is underwear. Also, fashion’s been in the midst of a ballet love affair for the past few years, with designers taking inspiration from ballerina uniforms, leotards, and costumes alike.”

In an article from October 30, 2023, titled “Is the Pantyhose-as-Pants Look a Real Thing?, the New York Times takes a more skeptical look at the no-trousers trend. The article reports on the recent runway shows featuring models wearing bikini bottoms and sheer pantyhose instead of trousers. Despite its popularity with influential celebrities, the article quotes a well-known fashion critic who says that the trend is “a bit silly” and that it is unlikely to catch on widely. Only time will tell.

Spring Summer Fashion Trends for 2024

Color Trends for Spring/Summer Fashion 2024

Illustration © Vera Fedorova | Dreamstime.com

Get ready for a visual feast that combines nature-inspired tranquility with Mediterranean vibrancy in the upcoming season. Spring/Summer 2024 fashion is all about a harmonious blend of colors inspired by nature and bold hues leaning toward a Mediterranean vibe. Pastel lilac, Watercress green, and lemon drop bring a sense of serenity, while Capri blue, mint, and fiery coral add excitement to the season. The juxtaposition of these tones creates a dynamic and versatile fashion landscape, offering a wide spectrum of ways to express personal style.

Monochrome Outfits: Keeping It Simple

Spring and summer 2024 are all about embracing the simplicity of monochromatic palettes. From head-to-toe whites to subtle shades of beige, this trend allows for an elegant and harmonious expression of individual style. Expect to see tailored suits, flowing dresses, and accessories all bathed in a single, unifying color.

What the fashion editors say about the Monochrome Outfit trend

Michelle Persad of The HuffPost praises its simplicity, “When you’re wearing one color head-to-toe, you instantly look more pulled together and your ensemble looks more expensive. And the best part? It’s so easy. No need to worry about whether your top matches your bottoms.”

However, Dress Magazine warns of common mistakes, “Watch the cut and the silhouette. One of the main problems with monochromes is the lack of color patches. One tone transitions into another, blurring the boundaries and ‘smearing the figure’. To prevent this, choose clothes for monochrome looks that have a clear silhouette.”

Black and White: A Classic Reimagined

AiArtwork by C. Abernethy

The eternal duo, black and white, takes on a fresh perspective for the upcoming season. Designers in Milan are reimagining this classic combination with bold patterns, asymmetrical designs, and unexpected textures. The result is timeless elegance that meets contemporary flair, creating a look that effortlessly transitions from day to night.

What the fashion editors say about Black and White looks

Black and white is a timeless look. Fashion editors across the board overwhelmingly endorse the classic color combination of black and white. They consider black and white to be a timeless and adaptable color palette that can be used to create a wide range of styles, ranging from chic and sophisticated to casual and edgy.

It’s difficult to find critics of the classic black and white color combination however some fashionistas say that black and white can be considered boring, overused, or lacking personality.

Maxi Dress: The Ultimate Effortless Statement

Say goodbye to short hemlines as the maxi dress reclaims its throne in spring and summer wardrobes. Flowing and feminine, these dresses are not only comfortable but also make a powerful style statement. From bohemian prints to sleek and minimalistic designs, the maxi dress is versatile enough to suit any occasion, making it a wardrobe essential for the warmer months ahead.

What the fashion editors say about the Maxi Dress

Fibre2fashion applauds the versatility of the Maxi Dress, “A maxi dress is perfectly suitable whether you’re going around running errands on the weekend, going out to a party at night, or even in some office settings. Having such a versatile option can make planning out your day’s outfit a lot easier and save you money, in that you don’t have to buy new items for each type of event.”

Although the consensus on the Maxi Dress is positive, the editor of MilanoStyle.com says, “Maxi Dresses are great and one of the best items to pack when traveling. Nevertheless, be sure the cut is flattering. The extra fabric that gives Maxi Dresses their carefree flow can be too bulky. There’s nothing worse than someone asking you if you’re pregnant when you’re not!”

Milano’s fashion forecast for 2024 promises an exciting blend of bold experimentation and timeless elegance. Whether you’re braving the winter chill with boxy shoulders and the pantless look or embracing the effortless allure of the monochrome outfit and maxi dresses in the warmer months, Milano’s fashion trends for the upcoming year invite you to express your individuality with style and confidence.

Where to shop in Milan for fashion

Milan, the fashion capital of Italy, is a shopper’s paradise, offering a tantalizing blend of high-end luxury, unique artisanal creations, and the very latest fashion trends. From the prestigious Via Montenapoleone to the charming boutiques of the Brera district, Milan’s diverse shopping landscape caters to every taste and budget. Whether you’re seeking a coveted designer piece, an exquisite, handcrafted item, or simply want to update your wardrobe with the latest styles, Milan has the perfect shopping experience for you.

Serravalle Designer Outlet /Photo MAG

Serravalle Designer Outlet

For fashionistas seeking value for money, venture outside the city center to the Serravalle Designer Outlet, a haven of over 230 boutiques where you can save up to 70% on designer fashion brands. With its picturesque setting and diverse range of brands, the Serravalle outlet is a must-visit for discerning shoppers looking to indulge in a retail therapy experience that won’t break the bank.

As you navigate the bustling streets of Milan and explore the tranquil ambiance of the Serravalle Designer Outlet, you’ll be surrounded by a kaleidoscope of colors, styles, and textures, each piece a testament to the city’s rich fashion heritage.

Whether you’re a seasoned fashionista or simply seeking a new addition to your wardrobe, Milan’s shopping scene is sure to captivate your senses and leave you with a lasting memory of style, beauty, and Italian craftsmanship.

Get to Serravalle Designer Outlet from Milan or Turin by car, shuttle bus or private luxury van service.

Take advantage of this renowned shopping destination with discounts of up to 70% at over 230 luxury brand stores. Further discounts with tax free, cash refunds are available for UK and non-EU residents.



Serravalle Designer Outlet

Address: Via della Moda 1

Serravalle Scrivia 15069

Tel. +39 0143 609000

mcarthurglen.com

Article and Illustrations by Celia Abernethy

