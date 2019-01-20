VIP Helicopter Experience over Lake Como from Milan

Get picked up from your hotel in Milan and experience a VIP experience flying in a helicopter over Lake Como, Lake Lugano and the Borromean Islands!

Hotel pick-up flight and lunch.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see one of the most romantic landscapes in the world from above, while comfortably seated in a luxurious soundproof helicopter. Enjoy every second of the breathtaking views and share the most amazing pictures with your friends! Take incredible videos of the adventure of a lifetime. Spread your (iron) wings and fly away, over the crowds and the waiting lines!

You will fly on VIP category helicopters equipped with single-engine or twin-engine turbines and soundproof luxury cabin with ample windows. The tour starts with a pick up at your hotel in Milan at 11:00 – 11:30 AM and from there you will be transferred by minivan to the helipad in around 40 minutes. After a short security briefing and photo session, you will start the flight and land in Monterosso at 12:30 PM for a lunch break.

The second take off will be at 2:00 PM, arriving at the helipad at 2:20 PM and at your hotel at about 3:15 PM.

Would you like to personalize the itinerary? Feel free to ask for other starting times or destinations, customize your Helitour and book your private experiences.

DURATION OF THE EXPERIENCE: 4.5 HOURS

DURATION OF THE FLIGHT: 50 MINUTES

This booking will be made through GetYourGuide.com

Main photo: C. Abernethy

Like this: Like Loading...