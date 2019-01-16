Wedding Planning: Choosing Your Florist and Flowers

We all get excited whenever we hear this word-“wedding”. Be it your sister’s getting married, or your friend’s wedding or probably you are ready to tie a knot. We all have so many expectations with our dream wedding and so we try to plan it and enjoy it to the fullest. There are ample of things which need to get planned for this beautiful occasion, including the plans for flowers, decorations, wedding dresses or choosing the right florist for the D-Day. Here are some tips to guide you in choosing flowers for your dream wedding:

1. Venue Matching:

You need to decide the wedding venue first so that you can plan on choosing the colors and flower theme for the wedding. Depending on the theme decided, you can choose flowers that go pretty well with the color scheme; rather matches with the theme of the venue. If you opt for a garden venue, probably you don’t need too many flowers. If it is a marquee wedding, lavender springs or herbs can be the right choice.

2. According to Season:

The flowers should be in accordance to the season in which the wedding is taking place. If it’s the spring-summer season, go for fresh dewy pastels, lilac flowers, or daisies. If you are getting married in cozy winters, go for more bold colors like red roses, soft pinks or purples. And if it’s autumn, try to incorporate deeper textured flowers in your wedding decoration!

3. Complimenting Dress:

Every bride dreams of a princess-like wedding dress in which she can look prettier than anything else in this world. Choosing flowers which can complement your wedding dresses can make the day more lively and memorable. Try to find dreamy white or deep reds and pinks bouquets to match with your ball gowns.

4. Recommendations:

Do not hurry while choosing a florist for your wedding. Get recommendations from your friends, family or relatives and then choose one. You want your florist to be capable enough to turn your imaginations into reality, he is the one who will pick just the right amount of flowers for the decoration and will suggest you shades that can go well with flower girl dresses and venue.

5. Winner Decision:

If you are confused between so many florists claiming that they can be the best pick for the occasion, try to play a game with them! Tell each and every florist about the kind of flowers and theme you have in mind for the D-Day. And let them plan then. The florist that best matches with your planned theme, pick that one! Also, try to give them a brief about your flower girl dresses and flowers combination so that they can plan accordingly.

So do keep these tips in mind while deciding the florist and selecting flowers for your wedding. Make a budget and try to stick to it so that everything goes as per the planning and without any wastage of resources. Share this budget with your wedding planner or your florist to help them narrow down options available.

Hopefully, these tips help you. All the best!

Like this: Like Loading...