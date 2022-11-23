The Second Edition of Education Through Sports

ℹ This site contains ads and affiliate links. [+]

Bechem United FC and the Diaspora Africa Forum in collaboration with Miracle Africa International

Foundation organized the Annual Football Tournament under the theme Education Through Sports in Accra

Ghana, hosting prominent football teams and scouts.

This year’s edition of the Tournament took place at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf, East Legon from 1 st

November, 2022 to 2 nd November, 2022 from 8:00am – 5:00pm each day.

Main image: Nadia Murabet, founder and President of Miracle Africa International Foundation and H.E. Ambassador Dr. Erieka Bennett– Head of Mission – Diaspora African Forum

The aim of the tournament was to showcase and promote some of the best and finest talents in Ghana.

In an effort to make an impact in society and provide some level of the educational system for our young

sportsmen, the Education through Sports official launch witnessed the presence of the Founder and Head of

Mission for D.A.F, H.E Ambassador Dr. Erieka Bennett, the Senior Advisor (Politics and Economy) Norwegian

Embassy, Mr. Frederick Pappoe and the Chairman of Bechem United, Mr. Kingsley Owusu Achau.

This year’s Education Through Sports was also climaxed with a tournament in the town of Bechem, Ghana

between Bechem United FC and Asante Kotoko. The Bechem won the tournament. It was the first of its kind

for the Founder of Miracle Africa International Foundation, Mrs. Nadia Murabet, who personally traveled to Bechem to witness

the final tournament. This initiative seeks to empower and equip young and talented players with the requisite

skills and knowledge to make them competitive on the world stage.

From left: Mr. Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Mr. Kingsley Owusu Achau,

Mr. Anomah Daniel, Mr. KASIM GÖKYILDIZ, Ms. Portia Offeibea Okyere

Four outstanding football players will receive scholarships from Miracle Africa International Foundation

through this year’s tournament.

We would like to thank everyone who supported and participated in making this tournament a success.

Thank you to all our Sponsors and Partners: Kins Realty, Nana’s Rice and our technical sponsor Sportika.

