American Thanksgiving in Milan…Italian Style

ℹ This site contains ads and affiliate links. [+]

Americans celebrated Thanksgiving in Milan…Italian style! Milano Culture Club teamed up with DOT Chianti for a special Italo-Americano Thanksgiving Dinner.

The private event took place on Nov. 24, 2022, at the Tuscan restaurant in Milan, Dot Chianti. The evening started with an informal meet and greet followed by a sit-down meal at “family style” tables.

The dinner was attended not only by Americans in Milan but also by international residents and local friends.

It was a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings like turkey and cranberry sauce but with a delicious Italian interpretation. The meal started with Tuscan-style appetizers and a Creamy Spelt and Pumpkin Soup. Chef Enzo indulged in our request for a traditional roasted turkey with cranberry sauce but added his own Tuscan twist by using special spices and aromas in the stuffing and flavored the cranberry sauce with Chianti, making it truly superb. To finish the meal, homemade Apple cake was served with a velvety scoop of Florentine ice cream.

“I was really touched to be able to come together again after all these years of silence due to the pandemic. It reminded me of Easy Milano’s purpose of serving fellow expats,” said Amie Louie, Founder of Easy Milano and co-founder of Milano Culture Club.

The service was carried out with impeccable attention, and the atmosphere was cozy and welcoming. Riccardo and the dining room staff of DOT were courteous, patient and accommodating. An American flag was hung for the occasion, and each table setting had a card with a thought of gratitude and a copy of a special Thanksgiving Message sent by CG Robert S. Needham of the US Consulate in Milan.

“It was so nice meeting and getting together. Although I’ve been in Milan for over 20 years, getting together with international friends on holidays makes living abroad a whole lot easier. I think everyone would agree it was a great success,” added Celia Abernethy, Founder of MilanoStyle and co-founder of Milano Culture Club.

Milano Culture Club brings together like-minded, international residents and visitors who are interested in improving their understanding and knowledge of Italian culture. Milano Culture Club also advocates intercultural exchange and inclusiveness.

Easy Milano is the online publication serving the English-Speaking expat community of Milan since 1999.

Milano Style is the online publication for style savvy travelers who love all things Italian.

Together, they have created the Milano Culture Club, an inclusive group of residents and visitors interested in enriching their cultural experience while in Italy.

Join the Milano Culture Club here.

Photos