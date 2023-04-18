The Palace Hotel Como is a luxurious and elegant hotel in the heart of Como. The hotel is housed in a stunning historic building that dates back to the early 20th century and boasts a beautiful Art Nouveau-style façade.

It has been renovated, keeping in style with its old-world charm while remaining understated and classic.

The Palace Hotel Como offers a range of spacious and stylish rooms and suites that are beautifully decorated and equipped with modern amenities. Each room is designed to provide guests with the utmost comfort and relaxation, featuring plush bedding, elegant furnishings, and large windows that offer breathtaking views of the city or Lake Como.

The hotel also features several dining options, including a fine-dining restaurant, a casual café, and a stylish bar. Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious Italian and international cuisine, as well as an extensive selection of fine wines and cocktails.

Amenities

Non-smoking rooms

Airport shuttle

Room service

Facilities for disabled guests

Free WiFi

Family rooms

Private Parking

Fitness center

Bar

Very Good Breakfast

Other amenities at the Palace Hotel Como include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a relaxing spa, and a beautiful outdoor swimming pool that offers stunning views of Lake Como. The hotel also has several meeting and event spaces that can accommodate up to 200 guests, making it an ideal location for business meetings, conferences, and special events.

Overall, the Palace Hotel Como is a luxurious and sophisticated destination that offers guests an unforgettable experience in one of Italy’s most beautiful and historic cities.

Prices from €235 /night

