The Milano Style Guide to Salone del Mobile Design Week

The Milano Style Guide to Salone del Mobile 2023

Are you ready for the design event of the year? Salone del Mobile 2023 is just around the corner, and we’ve got some tips to make sure you don’t miss a beat. From fashion-forward inspiration to must-see exhibitors, Milano has everything you need to elevate your design game.

Salone del Mobile Milano celebrates its 61st edition this year. The Salone del Mobile is a party for design, culture, color, and style. From April 18-23, the main events and trade fair will be held at Fiera Milano, Rho. Traders can go to the fair all week, and the public is invited to attend on weekends.

If you love design and want to be a part of the action, the FuoriSalone events are happening all over the city.

MILAN, ITALY -Chairs on display at Fuorisalone /DP

Tips for visiting Milan During Salone del Mobile

Salone del Mobile is the world’s largest furniture fair, and it takes place annually in Milan, Italy. If you’re thinking of attending, here are a few tips to make the most of your experience:

1. Plan ahead and research the exhibitors you want to see. The fair is huge and can be overwhelming, so it helps to have a plan.



The same goes for the FuoriSalone events which are happing in stores and showroomsall over the city.You could literally just walk and wander the center of Milan, especially the Brera district and find events to attend.

2. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes! You’ll be doing a lot of walking. I cannot emphasize this enough. We all want to be stylish but comfort is key. Taxis and drivers are hard to find and more often than not walking may be the best or only choice.

3. If possible, try to make appointments. If a company is expecting you, they will be able to give you more attention.

4. If you are just a curious visitor, be respectful of the others doing business. After all, it is a business fair and vendors and buyers are trying to get their job done.

What to See at Salone del Mobile

When it comes to Salone del Mobile, there is no shortage of things to see. From the latest in furniture and design to the newest products on the market, there is something for everyone at this world-renowned event. Here are some of the best things to see at Salone del Mobile:

Furniture

Of course, one of the main attractions at Salone del Mobile is the furniture. Some of the world’s most talented designers showcase their latest creations at this event, so it is definitely worth checking out.

Design

In addition to furniture, Salone del Mobile is also a great place to see the latest in design trends. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next project or just want to see what’s new in the world of design, this is the place to be.

Products

Another highlight of Salone del Mobile is the debut of new, innovative products. From kitchen appliances to bathroom fixtures, you’ll be able to see everything that’s new and exciting in the world of home design.



FuoriSalone

FuoriSalone is part of Milan Design Week. Fuori means outside, the Fuori Salone events are exhibits and installations taking place off the fairgrounds, usually in shops and showrooms, but in recent years everyone has joined in on the fun. Restaurants, boutiques, and many other public venues will hold an event, a cocktail party or host a new designer allowing them to display their work. It happens all around town during the Salone del Mobile.

It’s a week-long celebration of design, art, and culture that brings together some of the world’s most innovative and creative minds. During the event, there are exhibitions, installations, and events that showcase the latest trends in design, art, and culture. FuoriSalone is a great opportunity to explore the city of Milan and experience the best of Italian design. It is a must-see event for anyone interested in design, art, and culture.



Go to the Brera district (Via Solferino) where there are about 240 events in one neighborhood. The Isola district is also popular as is the Design District (Via Durini) and Navilglio.

Learn more about neighborhoods and Fuori Salone events here.



Read about last year’s events Highlights of Salone del Mobile 2022.

Where to eat

DOT Chianti serves homestyle meals in a relaxed atmosphere

(Be sure to book in advance, Tel. +39 333 313 2600)

In addition to doing business it’s also a great time for socializing. There are plenty of great places to eat during Salone del Mobile, whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a sit-down meal. For breakfast, try one of the many cafes in the fashion district – Pasticceria Marchesi (Via Monte Napoleone 9) or Passerini (Via Victori Hugo 4). For lunch or dinner, head to Bice (Via Borgospesso 12) for classic northern Italian cuisine or DOT Chianti (Via Orti 1) for a relaxed atmosphere and homestyle Tuscan cuisine. If you’re looking for something more casual, there are plenty of pizzerias and trattorias all over the city – just ask a local for their recommendation. See our guide to some of our favorite restaurants here.

Where to stay

5-star Luxury at Principe di Savoia

There are a few different areas to stay in Milan depending on your budget, style preference, and proximity to the fairgrounds.

The most convenient area to stay if you’re attending Salone del Mobile is near the Rho Fiera Milano fairgrounds. Hotels in this area include the 4-star iQ Hotel Milano (from EUR 154 per night), or the 3-star NH Fiera (from EUR 119 per night).

If you’re looking for something more luxurious, the 5-star Principe di Savoia (from EUR 620 per night) is an excellent option.

If you don’t mind being a bit further from the fairgrounds, staying in central Milan is a good option. This way, you’ll be close to all of the city’s main attractions, as well as have plenty of dining and shopping options. Hotels in this area include the 5-star Excelsior Hotel Gallia (from EUR 359 per night), the 4-star Straf Hotel (from EUR 220 per night), and the 3-star UNAHOTELS Century Milan (from EUR 149 per night).

What else to visit

Take a day trip to Lake Como

If you have any free time or decide to stay a day or two more be sure to visit La Triennale di Milano Design and Modern Art Museum (Viale Alemagna 6) and while you are there, visit the top of the Branca Tower designed by Italian architect Gio Ponti (Viale Luigi Camoens, 2). You must see the Naviglio canal district of Milan or do a day trip to Lake Como.

To find more things to do and see in Milan, click here.

Useful Links for Saone del Mobile



Salone del Mobile salonemilano.it/en

Milan Design Fairs – cosmit.it

Interni Magazine- internimagazine.it

Fuori Salone- fuorisalone.it

Esterni –esterni.org

We hope that this Guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 gave you some insight into what the event has to offer and other things to do and see. If you need a travel plan or an assistant while you are here, feel free to browse the site more or contact us!

Enjoy your visit to Milan!





Article by Celia Abernethy, MilanoStyle.com