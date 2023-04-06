Pieces of Venice

Pieces of Venice is a socially conscious love story of design exploring themes of beauty and the city’s unique complexity. Luciano Marson and Karin Friebel inspired by their shared love of the stunning city and its landscape, launched a business that combines design and preservation. The initiative begins with debris and driftwood found at the water’s edge, which is then repurposed into one-of-a-kind souvenirs proudly representative of their origins.

A passion-driven endeavor in which “craftsman know-how” emphasizes individuality and sets the project apart. The remnants found in the sea and canals are transformed into unique items of art with a bold personality, such as miniature gondolas, vaporettos, candle holders, shoe horns, miniature lights, and toys for the little ones.

The FUTURA social cooperative which aids in the re-employment of sixty disadvantaged youth is responsible for a significant portion of production,

Pieces of Venice partners with the non-profit Venetian association Masegni & Nizioleti on an initiative called “Saving Venice One Piece at a Time,” which aims to clean up the city and raise money to pay for some of the much-needed restorations of the historic center.

Pieces of Venice is a demonstration of an altruistic act of love. The project was honored with the XXVI Compasso d’Oro ADI – Design for social issues in recognition of the company’s commitment to social responsibility.



Learn more piecesofvenice.com