Sample Itinerary: 3 days in Milan & Lake Como

This is a sample itinerary that can be arranged during your stay in Milan. The variations and combinations of activities and experiences are unlimited!

DAY 1

MILAN

Arrival

Pick-up from the airport and transfer to your accommodation in a comfortable town car. Your personal concierge will be there to answer any of your questions and to assist you during check-in. You may spend the afternoon exploring, shopping or simply relaxing.

Evening

Your personal concierge will return for you to bring you for a private tour of the Duomo Cathedral and its rooftops followed by a gourmet meal at a picturesque restaurant overlooking the main square, Piazza Duomo.

DAY 2

DAY TRIP TO LAKE COMO

Morning

Early morning pick-up from your accommodation and drive to the village of Varenna on Lake Como where you will learn about the history of the area, taste and experience the culinary traditions and delicacies, enjoy a luxury boat tour to visit Villa Balbianello, the charming village of Bellagio and be embraced by the beautiful landscape of Lake Como.

Evening

Your concierge will book you a table at one of Milan’s finest restaurants.

DAY 3

MILAN ART & WINE TASTING

Morning

Breakfast at Bar Magenta, one of Milan’s most historical cafes followed by a visit to Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece, The Last Supper at Santa Maria della Grazie.

After which, an entertaining tour of Milan in a Vintage Fiat Mini 500 followed by lunch, exploring and gallery browsing in the canal district, Naviglo.

Evening

Wine tasting and dinner at one of Milan’s finest enoteca.

NEXT DAY

Departure

Pick-up from your accommodation where your personal concierge will be there to assist you during check-out and assure your transfer to the airport / train station.

