How To Keep a Journal When On The Move

Keeping a journal on the move can be a tremendous resource to document your experiences. Should this be considered something that everyone keeps track of? Perhaps not. After all, it’s only worthwhile to journal if you believe you can get something out of it. However, for many, the art of small illustrations, the musings of small insights and documenting little experiences that might otherwise be forgotten can help you remember a clearer picture of your mindset and emotions at the time.
However, when backpacking, journaling can be quite hard. Even being in a location, static, for some time can be a burden. How are you supposed to journal and squeeze the most out of your travels? Well, doing so needn’t be as hard as you might think. In fact, it can be quite a refreshing activity to keep track of. So let’s see how that might be the case:
Purchase An Organized Journal
A nice journal, with a premium material coating and the days or years already labelled within the pages can help you organize your entries correctly. Section a certain part of the journal for a country, and then just write within the daily outlines what happened that day. This can be as simple as it gets to start. Or, if traveling with a laptop, you might decide to utilize Microsoft Project for Mac in order to make use of that synchronicity in applications.
Be sure to update your journal entries by taking a photograph of them, using a scanning app, or hosting your digital files in the cloud. This means that no matter where you travel or if you use your writing tool, you will still have access to the notes you made along the way. This can prevent a sense of deflation during your travels if something such as that comes to pass.
Find Things To Write About
Go out of your way. Perhaps attend that festival you were planning to pass by, go to a restaurant you may never have experienced otherwise, and speak to people who you come into contact with. When you have experiences to write about, the words can seemingly blossom out of your fingers without much in the way of effort. If you’re having to force writing about your day, perhaps journaling should take a a pause for now in favor of experiencing something worthwhile.
There Are Many Valid Forms Of Journal
You needn’t solely write about what you’re doing that day. Poetry, an essay, a photo journal or however you feel like documenting your experience can be just as valid as writing an entry about what you had for breakfast that morning. There are many valid forms of journal, and so it’s best to give yourself the props you are due. After all, every person is different, as is each adventure you experience. So don’t over-analyze things.
With this advice, you are certain to keep a great journal when on the move.
Main photo Travel Journal /Pexels