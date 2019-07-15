Milan Public Transportation

Book now, decide later on Booking.com
Milan is well serviced by a metro (subway), buses, and trams. There are also many taxis which are easy to find. Tickets are €1.50 for an inner-city transportation.
As in any big city, always use public transportation with caution regarding safety.
Although efforts have been implemented to improve conditions, the Milan city transportation system is not always wheelchair friendly.
Tickets can be bought at newspaper kiosks (especially handy when taking trams and busses) or at metro stations. You can buy a 24, 48 or 72 hour ticket or a pass for 10 trips called “una tessera di dieci”.
Please note: You will have a stroller, you will need to climb stairs. There are escalators and some of the newer metro stations have elevators but be prepared in any case to climb stairs.
Please note: You will see signs that say “stamp your ticket” it’s just been badly translation, it actually means “validate” your ticket. You MUST validate your ticket in the turnstile and keep it to exit.
Transportation website, see map: https://www.atm.it/en/ViaggiaConNoi/TurismoMilano/Pages/Biglietti.aspx
Updated as of July 15, 2019
Single Ticket
Price: € 2
Valid for 90 minutes after validation, gives you unrestricted travels for all the Milan Municipality areas 1-3. The ticket is valid for a single journey on the underground or rail network, including the urban rail lines of Trenord and the ‘Passante Ferroviario’ (Urban Railway Network).
One Day Ticket
Price: € 7
Valid for 24 hours after validation, gives you unrestricted travels for all the Milan Municipality areas 1-3. The ticket is valid also on the rail network, including the urban rail lines of Trenord and the ‘Passante Ferroviario’ (Urban Railway Network).
Three Day Ticket
Price: € 12
Valid for 72hours after validation, gives you unrestricted travels for all the Milan Municipality area 1-3. The ticket is valid also on the rail network, including the urban rail lines of Trenord and the ‘Passante Ferroviario’ (Urban Railway network)
Metro, Busses, Trams and Airports (Linate / Malpensa / Bergamo Orio Al Serio)
The Milan public transportation system is set up quite well. Most areas of the city can be reached by metro, tram, filobus or bus. Services are also provided to and from the Malpensa, Linate and Orio al Serio Airports.
City Public Transportation
Trams
otherwise known as trolley car, run throughout the city. They are always orange and have either a long or a short carriage. The longer trams are more modern looking than the older wooden interior box shaped trams. Tram stops as well as bus stops are marked by tall orange poles with a diagram of the tram or bus route.
Busses
are always orange as well. There are electric cable busses as well as independent busses. Between all systems of public transport you can get just about everywhere in Milan.Tickets: All tickets for the public transportation system can be purchased at news kiosks, tabacco shops, or in the metro stations from machines or ticket booths. Not all stations have a ticket booth, but many do have news kiosks. The same ticket can be used on all three types of transport for 75 minutes.
Taxis
Taxis are not very easy to flag down off the street, they just don’t do it here. The best thing to do is go to a taxi stand or to call one. If you live nearby a taxi stand, it is a good idea to get the telephone number. Rainy days and periods when the Fiera Milano (expo center) has events, taxis are almost impossible to find, so be prepared to wait. When calling a radio taxi, the meter starts running as soon as the driver gets the call.
Radio Taxi 02 6767
Radio Taxi 02 5353
Train Info
Train Info
Location: Milan, Italy
- Product code: 2734MILHTLAPT
Click here for Milan Airport information -Malpensa, Linate, Orio al Serio (Bergamo)
Malpensa airport and other services:https://www.malpensa.it