Malisto Preloved & Vintage Clothing

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Malisto, the new online shopping experience helping you find a curated collection of preloved and vintage designer clothing.

Featured image: Dress, Dries Van Noten FW 2015, malisotclothing.com

Malisto introduces its e-commerce platform selling hand-selected preloved and vintage clothing from Italy, with a strong focus on sustainability. All clothing for sale on Malisto comes from the best luxury brands, with verified authenticity and controlled quality.

The collection’s name is a nod to the Finnish “mallisto” line of clothing, chosen to highlight the fact that certain articles of clothing—especially those that hold sentimental value—are true collectibles with a value that grows over time.

Skirt Balenciaga FW 2017 /Malistoclothing.com

At Malisto, the goal is to minimize the negative effects of the fashion industry on the environment. This is achieved by advocating for circular and sustainable fashion. Each clothing item is carefully examined and inspected before offering it for sale. The inventory comes directly from individuals who are seeking to extend the lifespan of their clothes.

With Malisto, fashionistas can buy high-quality clothing at affordable prices while contributing to the preservation of the environment. In addition, the platform offers an easy and safe online shopping experience with fast delivery.

Malistoclothing.com Shirt Prada FW 2016

In addition, a large number of fashion show items can be found on our platform, which are grouped into a dedicated category for the easiest browsing by those who are looking for that most special and unique item.

For more information, malistoclothing.com