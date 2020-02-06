Make Your Milan Airport Transfer an Excursion

Have you ever arrived an airport to see all the drivers with name placards hoping someone had surprised you and ordered a car for you? It seems like an extravagance, but I will let you in on a secret: you can make your Milan airport transfers part of your itinerary by turning it into an excursion and at an affordable price.

If you are flying into Milan at one of the three airports; Malpensa, Linate or Bergamo Orio Al Serio and travelling to the city center or to other destinations you can order a car or van to bring you to your destination. The airport shuttle and trains are convenient but traveling in the comfort and safety with a professional driver melts away any stress the trip may have caused, especially if you traveled a long way or have luggage and children in tow. Here are some ideas on getting from Milan airports to your destination.

Malpensa airport to Lake Como (from €99)

Bellagio, Lake Como

Lake Como is one of the most beautiful regions of northern Italy. One of the reasons the area has become an epicenter of luxury travel and known as a retreat for celebrities is that it is hard to get to.

Trains go to some towns but do not stop at many of the charming towns such as Bellagio, Belvio, Menaggio, Tremezzo or Moltrasio.

If you are planning a stay at Lake Como the drive is pleasant and to most locations about 1-1.5 hours from Malpensa, depending on traffic and time of day of course.

You should expect to see

Like many urban airports, suburbs surround the hub but as you get closer to the lake district, you will start to see countryside and fields. Lake Como is surrounded by mountains and small houses dot the hillside in clusters.

Ask your driver to…

If you are staying on the western branch of Lake Como and would like to take the scenic route, ask your driver to take the coastal road Via Cernobbio and Via Regina. The road curves through small villages and past 18th century villas which were once noble residences. You may even get a glimpse of a botanical garden, a bridal party or a small harbor and sailboats in the distance. The Lake Como coastline is unique and fascinating.

From Linate airport this trip may take a little longer; 1.5- 2 hours and cost from €114

Bergamo Airport to Iseo (from €75)

Monte Isola at Lake Iseo / Marco Saracco Shutterstock

Iseo is for the traveler who is looking for calm and quiet. Summer evenings sitting at a cafe looking out at the fishing boats while the sunsets. The placid water reflects the hills of Monte Isola and its small community where only scooters and bicycles are allowed. The drive to Iseo from Bergamo is under an hour with no traffic.

You should expect to see

Driving toward Iseo, the Bergamo airport area surrounded by fields and clusters of rural towns. As you get closer to Lake Iseo, you will drive right through the heart of the Fraciacorta vinyards. Fraciacorta is considered the sophisticated sister of the ever so popular Prosecco. Bubbly and dry, Franciacorta is made with antique techniques closely resembling Champagne production but is uniquely distinctive of this region. Well known producers are Berlucchi, Bellavista and Ca’ del Bosco.

If you are planning a stay at Lake Iseo the drive from Bergamo is more or less an hour, depending on traffic and time of day of course.

Ask your driver to…

Certainly, ask your driver to drive through the vineyard region. You may not have time (or energy) to stop, but if you do, ask your driver if he knows one of the smaller Franciacorta producers and stop for a tasting and snack. Many smaller producers don’t export, so a bottle of Franciacorta is a rare and special gift to bring home. Most producers can pack a bottle that will fit in your check-in bag or ship it to your home address.

From Linate airport this trip may take a little longer; 1- 1.5 hours and cost from €129

Milan Linate to Cervinia Ski Resort (from €269)

The slopes of Cervinia Ski Resort, Italy

At 2006 meters above sea level at the foot of the Matterhorn, the Cervinia ski resort neighbors Champoluc and Zermatt. The perfect destination for the active traveler and skier. The Val d’Aosta region is a special blend of Italian culture and cuisine mixed with Swiss hospitality and charm.

If you are planning a stay in Cervinia the drive is pleasant and shouldn’t take longer than 3 hours depending on traffic, time of day and weather conditions of course.

You should expect to see

Driving from Milan Linate to Cervinia you will pass through countryside, rural towns and of course start climbing the mountain roads up towards the slopes.

Ask your driver to…

About half-way is the town of Ivrea, famous for its Carnival battle of oranges (yes, they throw oranges at each other.) It would be chaotic to go at that time, but when the festivities have calmed down, Ivrea could be a good place to stop for lunch in town and admire the medieval architecture and history.

From Malpensa airport this trip may take a little less; 2 -2.5 hours and cost from €269

Make your airport transfer part of your itinerary

When planning your Italy trip, consider making your airport transfer part of your itinerary.

Article by C. Abernethy / MilanoStyle

(Main image Road in Italy / Shutterstock)

For further information on these or other Milan airport transfers, feel free to contact me.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Like this: Like Loading...

Ciao! I’m Celia, Originally from NY, I’m now living la dolce vita Milano style and on a mission to live it to the fullest! I hope to inspire you to explore Milan & Lake Como, the culture, cuisine and creativity. Let me help plan your visit to Milan & Lake Como. Get a bespoke travel itinerary. Read more