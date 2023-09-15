Immerse Yourself in Mountain Magic at ADLER Spa Resort DOLOMITI this Christmas Season

Picture yourself waking up a hill in a quaint winter village, greeted by the awe-inspiring sight of majestic snow-clad peaks and the pristine blue skies above. Begin your day with a hearty, homemade breakfast set against the backdrop of an idyllic Alpine setting. Afterward, surrender to the serenity of the resort’s wellness center, complete with a salt grotto, saunas, and five inviting heated pools.

Sounds like heaven? It is, and it can be found here in Italy at the ADLER Spa Resort Dolomiti!

Nestled in the heart of Val Gardena, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Northern Italy, ADLER Spa Resort Dolomiti transforms itself into a sophisticated winter wonderland during the Christmas season, adorning its elegant interiors with festive decorations.

Celebrate Christmas in Italy at ADLER Spa Resort Dolomiti





A wealth of festive celebrations awaits families, with Christmas Day being an unforgettable occasion featuring live music, entertainment, and surprise gifts from Father Christmas for our younger guests.

Just a stone’s throw away from the resort lies the vibrant, historic town of Ortisei, replete with artisan studios, designer boutiques, and charming Christmas cafes. Ortisei is renowned for its traditional woodcarving shops, brimming with exquisite hand-carved sculptures and toys, including intricate wooden dolls, Christmas cribs, and figurines.

Enjoy Nature & Sport

ADLER Spa Resort Dolomiti is the ultimate winter destination for families eager to embrace the great outdoors. Seceda, Rasciesa, and Alpe di Suisi, renowned for skiing, hiking, and sledding, are all conveniently close. The resort is connected to Sellaronda, one of the world’s premier ski routes, accessible via a modern, electric-powered underground escalator. Guests are encouraged to partake in the resort’s daily complimentary activities, such as guided walks, snowshoeing, and Nordic walking. Traditional winter sports like tobogganing, guided skiing, cross-country ski safaris, and ski school are also available.

After exhilarating days exploring Ortisei’s boundless snowy landscapes, return to the welcoming embrace of ADLER Spa Resort Dolomiti, the inviting family-owned Alpine oasis.

Relax at the Spa

Indulge yourself further in the resort’s expansive indoor spa, where you can enjoy festive pampering, including Ayurvedic massages and Alpine baths scented with local pine needles. Meanwhile, your children can revel in the fun-filled activities offered at the AKI Kids Club, which includes daily sports, art, and indoor and outdoor adventures for kids aged four and above.

Savor the Cusine

To complete your South Tyrolean Christmas experience, savor the delights of Italian-style festive feasting.

At ADLER Spa Resort Dolomiti, your stay revolves around delectable seasonal cuisine, from morning till night. Kickstart your day with a lavish breakfast buffet, featuring a tempting array of hot and cold dishes, including cured meats, smoked fish, fresh fruits, local cheeses, organic smoothies, pancakes, waffles, and homemade pastries.

Lunch options are equally delightful, offering wholesome comfort food, including hearty soups, fresh salads, homemade pastas, and succulent grilled meats and fish. After a day on the slopes, indulge in ADLER’s afternoon cake buffet, where you can savor strudel, fruit cakes, and sweet treats served with generous dollops of fresh custard.

Save your appetite for the evening, as it promises a gourmet experience celebrating the region’s finest local ingredients and seasonal cuisine. Guests dine at the same set table every evening, fostering a sense of familiarity and comfort. The restaurant menus seamlessly blend classic South Tyrolean dishes with contemporary innovation, harmonizing modern culinary techniques with traditional ingredients.

If you seek a family vacation that seamlessly combines winter wonder, active adventures, luxurious comforts, and creative cuisine, ADLER Spa Resort Dolomiti is your ideal destination.

Book your enchanting Christmas amidst the magical mountains now and take advantage of ADLER Spa Resort Dolomiti’s special festive offer.

Christmas Offer 2023

Fabulous celebrations on Christmas Day with live Christmas music

Special gifts from Father Christmas for our young guests

Access to the ADLER water world with five pools

Access to the ADLER Spa, including the new outdoor sauna area

350 m² fitness world with state-of-the-art equipment

Participation in daily fitness and yoga classes

Complimentary backpack rental, slope and hiking maps

Guided winter walks and snowshoe hikes with our knowledgeable local guide

Guided ski tours with our local guides, only €15 per person

Convenient parking for your car in the hotel’s underground car park

Five nights of half-board in a Double room

From December 21, 2023, to December 26, 2023, starting at €2,285.00 per person

ADLER Spa Resort DOLOMITES

Reziastr. 7 (in the pedestrian area of Ortisei) I-39046

Ortisei/Val Gardena Tel. +39 0471 775 000

adler-resorts.com