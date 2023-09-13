Lights, Beats, and Street Vibes Take Over Milan in a Record-Breaking Festival!

ITALY TRAVEL & STYLE NEWS | Milan, Italy – The heart of urban culture throbbed to life on September 9th and 10th as the Superstudio Più in Milan hosted the most electrifying edition of PLUG-MI ISYBANK. This two-day urban culture fiesta, dedicated to the Gen Z crowd, was nothing short of an adrenaline-pumping spectacle. With over 50 brands, 90 live events, workshops, talks, meet-and-greets, and brand activations, it set the bar higher for urban culture celebrations worldwide.

Even though this year’s extravaganza had one less day than the previous edition, it managed to match the attendance record, drawing hordes of enthusiasts into its vibrant world. The event buzzed with life, producing a staggering 400,000 social media posts across official accounts, partner activities, and user-generated content. The festival reached over 25 million accounts during the event week, effectively becoming the talk of the town in the urban and street culture scene, captivating artists, influencers, ambassadors, trendsetters, and creators from all corners of the globe.

This year was particularly special as Isybank, the fresh face in digital banking from Intesa Group Sanpaolo, took the spotlight as the Title Sponsor. A spacious 4,000 square meters of the Tortona area transformed into a playground for urban enthusiasts, showcasing the latest and most exciting innovations from the urban world. Attendees indulged in workshops, showcases, happenings, and mind-blowing live performances.

The CUPRA Main Stage played host to an array of legendary and emerging talent. On Sunday, icons like Articolo 31, the beloved Bresh, and the sensational Tananai took the stage by storm. Saturday belonged to rappers Ensi, Nerone, SLINGS, Don Pero, and 8Blevrai, all powered by a partnership with the cutting-edge clothing brands Phobia Archive and Vision of Super. The music lineup catered to diverse tastes, creating a harmonious blend that brought different communities together.

PLUG-MI ISYBANK 2023 welcomed exhibitors, partners, and sponsors who crafted brand experiences that fostered a profound sense of belonging within the Gen Z crowd. AW LAB, the Retail Partner, displayed the latest collections from top streetwear brands, including adidas, Eastpak, New Balance, New Era, Nike, Puma, and VRL. CUPRA, in collaboration with Open Stage, gave emerging artists a chance to shine on the main stage, offering them the spotlight they deserved.

EASTPAK Zaino Andy Warhol / €239 on Amazon

Tech enthusiasts reveled in Samsung’s immersive experiences, where the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 foldable devices took center stage, alongside gaming on the Neo QLED QN90C TV. Car-sharing service Enjoy, courtesy of Enilive, invited attendees to snap selfies inside a vintage electric car and groove to Dance Dance Revolution.

The event also played host to a plethora of social media influencers, such as Clessio, the master of mind-boggling customizations, Luca De Seta, a true sneakerhead, and Jacopo De Carli, Italy’s first sneaker restorer. Tiktoker sensation Rosalba, with nearly 4 million followers, added to the event’s star-studded lineup. These content creators brought the digital world to life, connecting deeply with the Gen Z audience who find inspiration in these online luminaries.

Marco Moretti, CEO of Fandango Club Creators, the brains behind the event, couldn’t contain his excitement: “With this edition of PLUG-MI ISYBANK, we believe that the event has achieved truly significant awareness and authority, thanks also to all the protagonists of music, fashion, art, and sport gathered for two days of pure energy which entertained thousands of fans. We are truly enthusiastic about the public’s response and we are proud to have added a new and fundamental piece in the construction of an event that we wish to become an annual reference event for the entire urban industry and its world.”

As the curtain falls on PLUG-MI ISYBANK 2023, it leaves an indelible mark on the global urban culture landscape. This festival, filled with passion, talent, and innovation, promises to be an annual pilgrimage for urban culture enthusiasts worldwide. Stay tuned for the next edition, where Milan will once again shine as the epicenter of urban coolness.